News
T・P BON Anime Reveals More Cast, July 17 Debut

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Yōko Hikasa, Setsuo Ito, Mamoru Miyano, Tomoyo Kurosawa, Saho Shirasu, Yasuyuki Kase join cast

Netflix revealed the cast and the July 17 debut for T・P BON, the first anime series adatptation of the T・P BON (Time Patrol Bon) manga by Doraemon co-creator Fujio F. Fujiko, at its Anime Japan 2024 presentation on Saturday.

The cast includes:

tpbon1st
© Netflix
Previously announced characters include Akihisa Wakayama as the main character Bon Namihira, and Atsumi Tanezaki as Ream Stream, another Time Patrol member.

Netflix describes the science-fiction adventure story:

An ordinary high school student named Bon becomes part of a team of time-traveling agents tasked with saving people's lives during historical events that happen across different eras and locations around the globe.

Masahiro Ando (Hanasaku Iroha - Blossoms for Tomorrow, Sword of the Stranger) is directing the anime at BONES, and Michiru Oshima (Little Witch Academia) is composing the music.

Fujiko serialized the manga's first part in 1978-1979 in Ushio Publishing's Monthly Shōnen World magazine, followed by the second part in 1980-1983 and the third part in 1984-1986 in the same magazine. The manga already inspired an anime special in 1989. December 1 was the 90th anniversary of the birth of Hiroshi Fujimoto, who created manga under the pen name Fujio F. Fujiko.

Source: Netflix AJ 2024 presentation (Egan Loo)

