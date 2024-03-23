T・P BON Anime Reveals More Cast, July 17 Debut

Netflix revealed the cast and the July 17 debut for T・P BON , the first anime series adatptation of the T・P BON ( Time Patrol Bon ) manga by Doraemon co-creator Fujio F. Fujiko, at its Anime Japan 2024 presentation on Saturday.

The cast includes:

Akihisa Wakayama as Bon Namihira

Atsumi Tanezaki as Ream Stream

Mamoru Miyano as Buyoyon

Tomoyo Kurosawa as Yumiko Yasukawa

Yoko Hikasa as Tetsuo Shiraish

Setsuo Ito as Yanagisawa

Saho Shirasu as Yoko

Yasuyuki Kase as Gayler

Netflix describes the science-fiction adventure story:

An ordinary high school student named Bon becomes part of a team of time-traveling agents tasked with saving people's lives during historical events that happen across different eras and locations around the globe.

Masahiro Ando ( Hanasaku Iroha - Blossoms for Tomorrow , Sword of the Stranger ) is directing the anime at BONES , and Michiru Oshima ( Little Witch Academia ) is composing the music.

Fujiko serialized the manga's first part in 1978-1979 in Ushio Publishing 's Monthly Shōnen World magazine, followed by the second part in 1980-1983 and the third part in 1984-1986 in the same magazine. The manga already inspired an anime special in 1989. December 1 was the 90th anniversary of the birth of Hiroshi Fujimoto , who created manga under the pen name Fujio F. Fujiko.