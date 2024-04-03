Mikito Chinen's Ameku Takao's Detective Karte Novels Get TV Anime

A website opened to announce the television anime adaptation of Mikito Chinen 's Ameku Takao no Suiri Karte ( Ameku Takao's Detective Karte or literally, Ameku Takao's Mystery Medical Record) novel series on Wednesday. The website also revealed a teaser video and a teaser visual for the announcement.

The novel's original character designer Noizi Ito ( The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya , Shakugan no Shana ) also drew an illustration to celebrate the announcement:

Chinen, who is also a practicing doctor, writes the story of a doctor who solves murders and medical mysteries at the department of diagnosis at a general hospital.

Shinchosha published 13 volumes of the novel series from October 2014 to September 2022. Jitsugyo no Nihon Sha has since started re-publishing the 13 previous volumes and adding 3 more volumes since October 2023. The novel series has over 3 million copies in cumulative circulation.

Hiroki Ohara launched the novel's manga adaptation in Shinchosha 's Monthly Comic @Bunch magazine in 2016. The manga ended in its fourth compiled book volume in 2018.

Sources: Ameku Takao's Detective Karte anime's website, Comic Natalie