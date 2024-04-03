News
Mikito Chinen's Ameku Takao's Detective Karte Novels Get TV Anime
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
A website opened to announce the television anime adaptation of Mikito Chinen's Ameku Takao no Suiri Karte (Ameku Takao's Detective Karte or literally, Ameku Takao's Mystery Medical Record) novel series on Wednesday. The website also revealed a teaser video and a teaser visual for the announcement.
The novel's original character designer Noizi Ito (The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya, Shakugan no Shana) also drew an illustration to celebrate the announcement:
Chinen, who is also a practicing doctor, writes the story of a doctor who solves murders and medical mysteries at the department of diagnosis at a general hospital.
Shinchosha published 13 volumes of the novel series from October 2014 to September 2022. Jitsugyo no Nihon Sha has since started re-publishing the 13 previous volumes and adding 3 more volumes since October 2023. The novel series has over 3 million copies in cumulative circulation.
Hiroki Ohara launched the novel's manga adaptation in Shinchosha's Monthly Comic @Bunch magazine in 2016. The manga ended in its fourth compiled book volume in 2018.
Sources: Ameku Takao's Detective Karte anime's website, Comic Natalie