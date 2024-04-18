9 R.I.P. Visual Novel Heads West in 2024

Idea Factory International revealed in a new trailer on Wednesday that the supernatural visual novel 9 R.I.P. will get an English release physically and digitally for Nintendo Switch in 2024.

Image courtesy of Idea Factory International

The company describes the story of the game:

In this town, there is a long-standing rumor about people being spirited away... They also say that people with lots of anxiety or those who are struggling are more likely to get spirited away. You think you'll be okay...? In the beginning of autumn, during her second year of high school, that's what Misa Isshiki, was told by her best friend, causing her heart to skip a beat. I'll be fine, I don't really believe in any of that stuff anyway. That's right... She doesn't believe in that kind of thing... It's just... Her life had been filled with so much stress, all related to what her future would hold... That's when an eerie voice reached out to her... Why don't we take a look and see what you should do with your life! Let's put you on the right path... And that's when all the strange things around Misa began to happen...

Otomate released the game for Switch in Japan in June 2023.

The voice cast includes Toshiki Masuda , Shunichi Toki , Ryōta Suzuki , Tetsuya Kakihara , Nobuhiko Okamoto , Shinnosuke Tachibana , KENN , and Yōhei Azakami . The official website lists the full cast.

Cupid Parasite artist Yuuya returns for this game to provide illustrations and character designs.

A limited edition will be available for sale. Customers who purchase the game from the IFI Online Stores will receive an exclusive trading card.