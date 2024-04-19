Rabbit & Bear Studios Confirms it is 'Moving Forward' With Sequel to Eiyuden Chronicle Game

©505 Games, Rabbit & Bear Studios

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes

Game developer Rabbit & Bear Studios confirmed in a Reddit AMA question-and-answer session on Thursday that the studio is "moving forward with a sequel" to itsgame, even though the game's scenario writer and designer died on February 6.

Rabbit & Bear Studios added in the AMA:

It is very sad that Murayama is not with us anymore, but we have discussed many things with him. I hope we will be able to carry on Murayama's legacy, and I always want to treasure his last work. I hope many people will support this game.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes will launch on April 23 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam, Epic and GOG.

The Kickstarter campaign for the main game became the third-most funded game on the platform (behind Shenmue 3 and Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night ) in August 2020. The campaign raised 481,621,841 yen (US$4,571,418). The game's final stretch goal, which was met at US$4.5 million, is a companion town-creation RPG by Natsume-Atari.

The game is the first collaboration between Murayama ( Suikoden I , Suikoden II ) and Junko Kawano ( Suikoden I , Suikoden IV ) in 25 years. Murayama wrote the script and is credited as the game designer, and Kawano is the character designer. Osamu Komuta ( Suikoden Tierkreis, Rhapsodia ) is the system designer and in charge of direction, and Junichi Murakami ( Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow, Hero Bank ) is the art director and producer. Motoi Sakuraba ( Tales of game series, Golden Sun game series) and Michiko Naruke ( Wild Arms series) are composing the music.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising , the companion prequel game, launched for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam, Epic and GOG in May 2022.

Rabbit & Bear Studios was established in March 2020 and is based in Tokyo.

Sources: Reddit, IGN (Michael Cripe)