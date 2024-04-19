×
Rabbit & Bear Studios Confirms it is 'Moving Forward' With Sequel to Eiyuden Chronicle Game

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Game's scenario writer, designer Yoshitaka Murayama died in February

©505 Games, Rabbit & Bear Studios
Game developer Rabbit & Bear Studios confirmed in a Reddit AMA question-and-answer session on Thursday that the studio is "moving forward with a sequel" to its Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes game, even though the game's scenario writer and designer Yoshitaka Murayama died on February 6.

Rabbit & Bear Studios added in the AMA:

It is very sad that Murayama is not with us anymore, but we have discussed many things with him. I hope we will be able to carry on Murayama's legacy, and I always want to treasure his last work. I hope many people will support this game.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes will launch on April 23 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam, Epic and GOG.

The Kickstarter campaign for the main game became the third-most funded game on the platform (behind Shenmue 3 and Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night) in August 2020. The campaign raised 481,621,841 yen (US$4,571,418). The game's final stretch goal, which was met at US$4.5 million, is a companion town-creation RPG by Natsume-Atari.

The game is the first collaboration between Murayama (Suikoden I, Suikoden II) and Junko Kawano (Suikoden I, Suikoden IV) in 25 years. Murayama wrote the script and is credited as the game designer, and Kawano is the character designer. Osamu Komuta (Suikoden Tierkreis, Rhapsodia) is the system designer and in charge of direction, and Junichi Murakami (Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow, Hero Bank) is the art director and producer. Motoi Sakuraba (Tales of game series, Golden Sun game series) and Michiko Naruke (Wild Arms series) are composing the music.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising, the companion prequel game, launched for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam, Epic and GOG in May 2022.

Rabbit & Bear Studios was established in March 2020 and is based in Tokyo.

Sources: Reddit, IGN (Michael Cripe)

