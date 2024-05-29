All In Abyss: Judge The Fake Poker Game Debuts on Steam in 2024

Needy Streamer Overload developer announces anime Texas Hold'em game

Needy Streamer Overload developer WSS Playground announced at Indie Live Expo in Tokyo on May 25 that the All In Abyss: Judge The Fake anime-styled poker game will debut for PC via Steam in 2024. Alliance Arts will publish the game.

In the game, players take control of gambling genius Asuha, who uses special vision powers to take on a den of witches in a modified version of Texas Hold'em.

The game will feature English, Japanese, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese and Korean language options.

WSS Playground and Xemono released the Needy Streamer Overload game simultaneously in English, Japanese, Chinese, and Korean on PC via Steam in January 2022, with the title Needy Streamer Overload in English, and Needy Girl Overdose in Japanese.

Itaru Bonnoki ( The Vampire Dies in No Time ) launched a manga adaptation of the game titled Needy Girl Overdose: Run with My Sick on Akita Shoten 's Manga Cross website in March 2023.

Source: Press release