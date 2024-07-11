Kunihiko Ikuhara Directs 'Reading in the Dark' Play with Main Illustration by Asumiko Nakamura

Play runs at Rikkoukai Hall from October 31-November 3

Revolutionary Girl Utena director Kunihiko Ikuhara announced on X/Twitter on Thursday that he will write and direct a Rodoku-geki (Reading Theater) play titled "Ikuni Produce Reading in the Dark Shunkin no Sasuke" with the main illustration by Classmates artist Asumiko Nakamura . The play will run at the Rikkoukai Hall from October 31-November 3.

The play is based on the short story "Shunkinshō" by Junichirō Tanizaki , which tells the love story between a blind shamisen player Harukoto and the servant Sasuke. It will feature a new arrangement.

Awano Akira will also write and produce the production with Ikuhara.

