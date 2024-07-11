×
News
Kunihiko Ikuhara Directs 'Reading in the Dark' Play with Main Illustration by Asumiko Nakamura

posted on by Anita Tai
Play runs at Rikkoukai Hall from October 31-November 3

Revolutionary Girl Utena director Kunihiko Ikuhara announced on X/Twitter on Thursday that he will write and direct a Rodoku-geki (Reading Theater) play titled "Ikuni Produce Reading in the Dark Shunkin no Sasuke" with the main illustration by Classmates artist Asumiko Nakamura. The play will run at the Rikkoukai Hall from October 31-November 3.

gshrffiagaa_3p6.jfif
Image via Ikuni Produce's X/Twitter

The play is based on the short story "Shunkinshō" by Junichirō Tanizaki, which tells the love story between a blind shamisen player Harukoto and the servant Sasuke. It will feature a new arrangement.

Awano Akira will also write and produce the production with Ikuhara.

Sources: Reading in the Dark's X/Twitter account, Comic Natalie

