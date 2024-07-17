Famicom Detective Club Series Gets New Emio – The Smiling Man Game for Switch

Video streamed for 1st new game in series in 35 years

Nintendo announced on Wednesday that it will release a new game in the Famicom Detective Club ( Famicom Tantei Club ) series titled Emio – The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club for Nintendo Switch on August 29.

Image courtesy of Nintendo

The company streamed a video for the game featuring commentary by producer Yoshio Sakamoto , who also designed the original games:

This is the first new game in the series in 35 years since the originals games' releases on Famicom.

Nintendo describes the story:

In Emio – The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club , a student has been found dead in a chilling fashion, his head covered with a paper bag with an eerie smiling face drawn on it. This unsettling visage bears a striking resemblance to a recurring clue in a string of unsolved murders from 18 years ago, as well as Emio (the Smiling Man), a killer of urban legend who is said to grant his victims “a smile that will last forever.”

Nintendo released remakes of both of the original Famicom Detective Club games for Switch in May 2021. Famicom Detective Club: The Missing Heir ( Famicom Tantei Club: Kieta Kōkeisha ) and Famicom Detective Club: The Girl Who Stands Behind ( Famicom Tantei Club Part II: Ushiro ni Tatsu Shōjo ) launched separately.

The original games shipped in 1988 and 1989 for the Famicom Disk System addon for Nintendo 's Famicom console, and were never released outside of Japan. The remakes were the first English releases for the games.

Source: Press release