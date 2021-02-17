Famicom Detective Club Games Get Switch Remake This Year

Games remake 1988, 1989 Famicom Disk System mystery games

Nintendo announced during its Nintendo Direct presentation on Wednesday that it is developing a remake of both Famicom Tantei Club ( Famicom Detective Club ) games for the Switch. Famicom Detective Club: The Missing Heir ( Famicom Tantei Club: Kieta Kōkeisha ) and Famicom Detective Club: The Girl Who Stands Behind ( Famicom Tantei Club Part II: Ushiro ni Tatsu Shōjo ) will be available separately on May 14.

The original games shipped in 1988 and 1989 for the Famicom Disk System addon for Nintendo 's Famicom console, and were never released outside of Japan. The remakes will be the first English release for the game.