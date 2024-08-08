Bandai Namco Announces Dragon Ball Project: Multi Team-Based Battle Game for iOS, Android, PC

Regional beta test for 4v4 battle game takes place from August 20-September 3

Bandai Namco Entertainment announced a new free-to-play 4v4 team-based battle game in the Dragon Ball franchise tentatively titled Dragon Ball Project: Multi for iOS, Android, and PC via Steam . The company streamed a trailer, which reveals an upcoming regional beta test:

The regional beta test will take place from August 20 at 2:00 a.m. EDT to September 3 at 1:59 a.m. EDT in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., France, Germany, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan. The test will be limited to iOS and Android devices in Germany and South Korea.

The game is "coming soon."

Characters include Goku, Vegeta, Trunks, Piccolo, Krillin, Android 18, Majin Buu, and Zamasu. Characters can transform during the match. The characters each have a role, including damage dealers, tanks that are more likely to survive, and technical fighters who provide support and enemy disruption. There will be customization items, including skins and animations.

