Rumiwo Sakaki's Endo and Kobayashi Live! Manga Abruptly Canceled

Endo and Kobayashi Live! The Latest on Tsundere Villainess Lieselotte

B's-LOG COMIC

The official X (formerly) account of'sdigital manga magazine announced on Wednesday that it has abruptly canceled's manga adaptation of's) light novel series, admitting that it was the "lack of editing skill" by's editing staff that is "completely to blame" for the manga's cancellation, and that the magazine would reveal more details in the coming days.

In a post on their X/ Twitter account, Sakaki also noted that the announcement was supposed to be made on the same date as the release of the manga's seventh compiled book volume on August 30 last week, but adjustments needed to be made. They added that they pleaded with the editorial staff to release the announcement at the same time as the seventh volume release, saying that they thought releasing a new volume without informing readers that it would be the final volume was insincere to readers. Sakaki also promised to release more details in the coming days.

J-Novel Club is publishing both the original light novels by Suzu Enoshima , and the manga adaptation by Rumiwo Sakaki in English. J-Novel Club describes the manga:

One day, Crown Prince Sieg hears the Voices of the Gods out of the blue. Apparently, his fiancée Lieselotte is a “tsun de rais” villainess destined to meet her demise...and her sharp tongue is just a way of covering up her embarrassment. The prince can hardly contain himself after discovering Lieselotte's adorable hidden side. Little does he know, the heavenly beings that bestowed this knowledge unto him are actually high schoolers! Can he use their divine prophecy (let's play commentary) to save his betrothed and avoid a Bad End?!

Sakaki launched the manga in B's-LOG COMIC in June 2019.

Enoshima serialized the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website from August to November 2018. Kadokawa published the first print volume of the story in April 2019 with illustrations by Eihi , and released the third and final volume in December 2022. Enoshima published a side story on Kadokawa 's Kakuyomu website in December 2019, and removed the original story from Shōsetsuka ni Narō.

