J-Novel Club Adds 10 Light Novels, 4 Manga

J-Novel Club announced on Friday that it has licensed 10 new light novels and four new manga titles. The company additionally announced it will be adding state sales tax for 11 states on subscriptions and other purchases in the future, and also revealed a new rental system.

The newly announced light novel titles include:

© Saki, Hazuki Futaba, Kadokawa, J-Novel Club

Title:Author(s):(author),(illustrator)Release Date: Available with Parts 1 and 2 of Volume 1 nowSummary: Meet Mary Albert, daughter of a rich and powerful duke. With her neat silver ringlets and impeccable manners, she's the perfect young lady. But Mary harbors an unusual ambition—her own downfall!

On the day of her school entrance ceremony, Mary realizes she's living in an otome game she played in her past life. Not only that, but she's the villainess, destined to torment the heroine, be expelled from noble society, and end her story in ruin. Most would do anything to avoid such a miserable fate, but not Mary! She cheerfully dives into the wicked role she was born to play, setting a course for catastrophe.

However, not all goes to plan. Despite her best efforts to bully and harass the heroine, Alicia, the gentle girl seems blind to Mary's intentions, even coming to see her as a friend. What must our villainess do to achieve her dreams of doom?!



© Hajime Naehara, Hatori Kyoka, Kadokawa, J-Novel Club

A Cave King's Road to Paradise: Climbing to the Top with My Almighty Mining Skills!

Dōkutsu Ō kara Hajimeru Rakuen Life: Bannō no Saikutsu Skill de Saikyō ni !?

Title:Author(s):(author), Hatori Kyoka (illustrator)Release Date: Available with Parts 1 and 2 of Volume 1 nowSummary: In a world where crests decide one's fate, Prince Heale is born with Cave King—a crest just as worthless as he is. Deemed a disgrace to his family, he's exiled to a barren, deserted island with not a plant nor soul in sight. Alone, miserable, but determined to survive, he reaches for a pickaxe to expand the cave he intends to make his new home—and discovers the true power of his crest!

It turns out Cave King makes cavern mining as easy as breathing. And as Heale digs deeper into the island, he discovers one otherworldly mineral after another. Who's worthless now?

But valuable ore isn't the only thing Heale will find on his mining adventures!



© Yusura Kankitsu, Ruria Miyuki, Shueisha, J-Novel Club

Reincarnated Mage with Inferior Eyes: Breezing through the Future as an Oppressed Ex-Hero

Rettōgan no Tensei Majutsushi: Shiitagerareta Moto Yūsha wa Mirai no Sekai wo Yoyū de Ikinuku

Title:Author(s):(author),(illustrator)Release Date: Available with Parts 1 and 2 of Volume 1 nowSummary: Good grief. After spending years traveling across the world, saving towns, defeating demons, and then finally killing the demon king, my party—the people I considered comrades—decided to kick me out. I'd honestly thought that they'd be different. They wouldn't be like the rest of the world, who irrationally hate people like me, with Amber Eyes. But...I was wrong.

In the end, it's not their fault, though. It's just how the world was back then. I was sure that with more time and understanding, the world would shed their preconceived notions about those with Amber Eyes and treat us as they would anyone else. I held on to this hope as I used my unique magecraft to reincarnate myself two hundred years into the future. Now, it's time to find out if my guess was right!



© Miya Kazuki, You Shiina, To Books, J-Novel Club

Ascendance of a Bookworm : Short Story Collection

Title:Author(s):(author),(illustrator)Release Date: Available with Part 1 of Volume 1 nowSummary: Six years have passed since Urano began her new life as Myne, and so much has happened. She went from being a simple commoner to an apprentice shrine maiden, then she was thrown into the world of nobles as Rozemyne, the adopted daughter of an archduke!

“But I'm not the only person with a lot going on! You can say the same for everyone else! Though, uh... I guess that's mainly because of me.”

This first volume of Bookworm's new Short Story Collection is packed with previously unpublished chapters spanning Parts 1 to 4. Experience the lower city, the orphanage, the temple, the Royal Academy, and many other familiar locations through new eyes in twenty-one stories told from a plethora of unique perspectives. What do those in Myne's (or Rozemyne's) circle think about her actions, and what happens in the places she can't see?



© Micoto Sakurai, Kuroyuki, Drecom, J-Novel Club

A Royal Rebound: Forget My Ex-Fiancé, I'm Being Pampered by the Prince!

Konyakusha ga Uwakiaite to Kakeochi Shimashita. Ōji Denka ni Dekiaisareta Shiawase nanode, Ima sara Modoritai to Iwaretemo Komarimasu.

Title:Author(s): Micoto Sakurai (author),(illustrator)Release Date: February 8Summary: Harumi Amelia is a studious young countess and water mage. Her fiancé, Reese, is the second son of a marquis and wields earth magic, a desirable skill for the agricultural domain that Amelia's father rules. The couple grew up together and has always gotten along well, so their happy future together seems certain. Yet after Reese enters the Royal Academy of Magic, Amelia loses all contact with him. Although she assumes he's just busy with his studies, when she enters the academy a year later herself, her classmates inexplicably ostracize her as Reese continues to avoid her. Throughout this confusing ordeal, the isolated and anxious Amelia finds comfort in the kindness of Sarge, the fourth prince, who seems to have taken an interest in her...

© Genkotsu Kumano, Falmaro, Drecom, J-Novel Club

I Only Have Six Months to Live, So I'm Gonna Break the Curse with Light Magic or Die Trying

Yomei Hantoshi to Senkokusareta node, Shinukide "Hikari Mahō" wo Oboete Noroi wo Tokō to Omoimasu.: Noroware Ōji no Yarinaoshi

Title:Author(s): Genkotsu Kumano (author),(illustrator)Release Date: February 6Summary: Prince Callus was born with a mortal curse that marks him as a Taboo Being. His days are numbered, and he's been told the last six months of his life will be nothing but bedridden suffering. This grim future haunts him...until he meets Gourley, who can wield light magic.

Callus becomes the magician's apprentice in hopes that this legendary power might dispel his curse if he can manage to master it in the time he has left. He has immense magical energy and the rare ability to see spirits on his side, after all, not to mention friends and family who are there to support him every step of the way. And so Callus stakes his life on this mission... It's time to learn light magic or die trying!



© Yuji Yuji, Nami Hidaka, Drecom, J-Novel Club

The 100th Time's the Charm: She Was Executed 99 Times, So How Did She Unlock “Super Love” Mode?!

99-kai Danzaisareta Loop Reijō Desu ga Konse wa "Chōzetsu Aisare Mode" Desutte!?: Shinno Chikara ni Mezamete Hajimaru 100-kaime no Jinsei

Title:Author(s):(author),(illustrator)Release Date: February 22Summary: Alphina is falsely accused of plotting to assassinate Saint Debonaire. Time rewinds every time she's executed for a crime she didn't commit, but with the cruel Saint Debonaire against her, the same fate awaits Alphina ninety-nine times in a row: death by decapitation.

But something different happens the hundredth time around. Just as Alphina is preparing herself for yet another execution, she discovers that she can hear people's true feelings—and that everyone secretly loves her! Can Alphina take advantage of her newfound ability and sidestep her fate at the guillotine?



© Wanta, Yunagi, Drecom, J-Novel Club

Survival Strategies of a Corrupt Aristocrat

Akutoku Kizoku no Seizon Senryaku

Title:Author(s): Wanta (author), Yunagi (illustrator)Release Date: February 2Summary: While playing games after my wife betrayed me, I suddenly died and woke up as Jack Girard, the protagonist of the fangame Survival Strategies of a Corrupt Aristocrat. Unfortunately, Jack has it even worse than I do. Between his parents trying to assassinate him, the betrayal of his personal maid and the house's butler, and a host of other horrors, his life—now my life—is one treacherous twist after another.

However, with the help of Adele, the strongest supporting character of the game, and my foreknowledge of said twists, I'm determined to overcome it all and live in the lap of luxury!



© Kosuzu Kobato, Yasuyuki Syuri, Drecom, J-Novel Club

The Apothecary Witch Turned Divorce Agent

Kusushi no Majo Desu ga, Nazeka Fukugyō de Rikon Daikō Shiteimasu

Title:Author(s):(author),(illustrator)Release Date: February 15Summary: Carla is a down-on-her-luck witch whose skills aren't up to snuff when it comes to both magic and her work. Although her main business is running an apothecary that's been in decline ever since her master passed away, she also runs a divorce agency on the side (even though all of her clients seem to reconcile, for some reason).

One day, Carla receives a request she can't refuse. The queen herself sends Thane, a knight who makes no effort to hide his distaste for witches, to pass along her message. Carla isn't a fan of knights herself, leading the pair to fight like cats and dogs...but maybe first impressions aren't everything!



© Kuji Furumiya, Teruko Arai, Drecom, J-Novel Club

A Pale Moon Reverie

Tsuki no Shirosa wo Shirite Madoromu

Title:Author(s):(author),(illustrator)Release Date: February 6Summary: Irede, the town of fine drink, masterful performing arts, and holy courtesans, was built long ago as an offering to a god. Travelers gather here in droves from across the continent, but unbeknownst to them, shades—creatures who lead humans astray—lurk in the streets. Sari, a maiden with the ability to bind shades, is the proprietress of a living myth: the courtesan house Pale Moon. And when she meets Xixu, a shadeslayer fresh from the capital, restless shadows begin stirring beneath the town's surface...

The manga titles include:

© Note Tono, Ryuyu, Daburyu, Kadokawa, J-Novel Club

Title:Author(s):(manga creator),(original work),(original character designer)Release Date: Available with Chapter 1 of Volume 1 nowSummary: Reborn in another world as a demon lord, Yuki plans to use the incredibly handy online store that is the DP Catalog to create a super sinister dungeon where he can live the easy life! But the moment he starts his new life, he encounters the unimaginably strong Supreme Dragon.

Just when he thinks the end is already nigh, things take a bizarre turn in his favor! The Supreme Dragon, who turns out to have a major sweet tooth, transforms into a lovely young girl hell-bent on freeloading off him. And she's not his dungeon's only new resident! Within days, he summons an adorable slime and rescues a sweet little vampire girl too!

While taking care of his new family, Yuki experiments even more with the Catalog by learning how to create his own weapons. Their idyllic days don't last long, though, as an unexpected menace appears...



© Rumiwo Sakaki, Suzu Enoshima, Eihi, Kadokawa, J-Novel Club

Endo and Kobayashi Live! The Latest on Tsundere Villainess Lieselotte

Title:Author(s):(manga creator),(original work),(original character designer)Release Date: Available with Chapter 1 of Volume 1 nowSummary: One day, Crown Prince Sieg hears the Voices of the Gods out of the blue. Apparently, his fiancée Lieselotte is a “tsun de rais” villainess destined to meet her demise...and her sharp tongue is just a way of covering up her embarrassment. The prince can hardly contain himself after discovering Lieselotte's adorable hidden side. Little does he know, the heavenly beings that bestowed this knowledge unto him are actually high schoolers!

Can he use their divine prophecy (let's play commentary) to save his betrothed and avoid a Bad End?!

Based on the light novel of the same name!



© Takao Demise, Hajime Naehara, Hatori Kyoka, Kadokawa, J-Novel Club

A Cave King's Road to Paradise: Climbing to the Top with My Almighty Mining Skills!

Dōkutsu Ō kara Hajimeru Rakuen Life: Bannō no Saikutsu Skill de Saikyō ni !?

Hajime Naehara

Title:Author(s): Takao Demise (manga creator),(original work), Hatori Kyoka (original character designer)Release Date: Available with Chapter 1 of Volume 1 nowSummary: In a world where crests decide one's fate, Prince Heale is born with Cave King—a crest just as worthless as he is. Deemed a disgrace to his family, he's exiled to a barren, deserted island with not a plant nor soul in sight. Alone, miserable, but determined to survive, he reaches for a pickaxe to expand the cave he intends to make his new home—and discovers the true power of his crest!

It turns out Cave King makes cavern mining as easy as breathing. And as Heale digs deeper into the island, he discovers one otherworldly mineral after another. Who's worthless now?

But valuable ore isn't the only thing Heale will find on his mining adventures!



© KRSG, Nabeshiki, Kawaguchi, Earth Star Entertainment, J-Novel Club

Title:Author(s):(manga creator),(original work), Kawaguchi (original character designer)Release Date: Available with Chapter 1 of Volume 1 nowSummary: Noor has wanted to be like the adventurers in his father's stories—heroes who always save the day. But as everyone knows, to be an adventurer, you've gotta have the right skills!

Unfortunately for Noor, his [Parry] is bottom-of-the-barrel useless, his prospects are nonexistent, and everybody is telling him to give up. He figures there's only one thing to do: make up for it with effort! An intense, solitary training regimen ought to do it. If one year won't cut it, he'll train for five! If not five, ten!

Now in his late twenties with no new skills to show for his labors, Noor sets out to become an adventurer anyway. He's no stranger to hard work afterall! Now, if only he can figure out why everyone keeps looking at him like that...



Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.