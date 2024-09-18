Kanahei's Piske & Usagi Characters Get Claymation Anime

2 shorts air on September 22, 29

TV Tokyo announced on Wednesday that Kanahei 's LINE sticker characters Piske & Usagi are inspiring a claymation anime titled Kanahei no Yurutto Shōdōbutsu Enjoy Days! ( Kanahei 's Easy-Going Small Animals Enjoy Days!). The two five-minute episodes will air on TV Tokyo on September 22 and 29 at 5:15 p.m. JST (4:15 a.m. EDT), and will also stream on Kanahei 's YouTube channel immediately after its broadcast.

Walnuts Clay Work Studio ( Synapusu children's program) is in charge of the clay animation produciton, and TV Tokyo Communications is presenting the project.

The claymation anime depicts the relaxed daily life of the earnest bird Piske and the whimsical rabbit Usagi.

Illustrator Kanahei is the original character designer for the 2015 Kyoufu! Zombie Neko anime, and the Chimimo original television anime, which premiered in Japan in July 2022.

Kanahei 's shōjo manga Onnanoko tte. (About Girls) inspired anime shorts in 2015.