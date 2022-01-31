Original TV Anime Chimimo Revealed for July Premiere

Illustrator Kanahei ( Kyoufu! Zombie Neko original character design) and anime studio Shin-Ei Animation ( Doraemon , Crayon Shin-chan ) announced on Monday that they are producing a new original television anime series titled Chimimo that will premiere in July. The below visual features the titular character.

The "heart-warming comedy" anime centers on Chimimo, who is a messenger of hell and a shape-shifting evil demon. Chimimo is one of 12 evil demons whose mission is to turn the human world into hell. The 12 demons along with "Hell-san" go to the human world, but Hell-san and Chimimo become freeloaders to a family of three sisters named Mutsumi, Hazuki, and Mei.

Aruto Pino is directing the anime at Shin-Ei Animation with animation cooperation by M2 Animation and DeeDee Animation Studio. Kanahei is credited with the original character designs, and Mai Tsutsumi is adapting those designs for animation. Kimiko Ueno is overseeing the series scripts. Sachi Takahashi is the art director, Satoko Fujimoto is the editor, and Yashikin is composing the music.

