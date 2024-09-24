Astro Bot Game Gets Free Add-On This Fall

Game to receive 5 new online levels, 10 new bots

Sony announced during its streamed State of Play presentation on Wednesday that developer Team Asobi's Astro Bot game will receive a free add-on with five new online speedrun levels and 10 new bots this fall.

The game launched for the PlayStation 5 on September 6.

The game features the "Astro Bot" character that featured in the studio's previous Astro Bot Rescue Mission PlayStation 4 game, as well as Astro's Playroom , which is included in every PlayStation 5 console.