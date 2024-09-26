News
Seven Seas Licenses The Last Elf, vs. LOVE, At Your Service in Another World, 3 Other Titles
posted on by Anita Tai
Also licensed: Gene Bride, Mii-chan Wants to Be Kept, Accomplishments of the Duke's Daughter audiobook
Seven Seas announced today that it has licensed the following manga titles and audiobook:Title: The Last Elf
Creator(s): Akira Sawano
Release Date: March 2025 (volume 1)
Summary:
In a world where steam and steel are rapidly replacing ancient magic, Aharu, the last surviving elf, embarks on a journey across a war-scarred land. With her loyal owl companion Glyph at her side, she seeks out the forgotten spirits who once fought alongside her people, offering them one final chance to return to their realm. But there are those who would see this last elf erased from history, just like the spirits she seeks to set free.
Title: Vs. Love
Creator(s): Chise Ogawa
Release Date: April 2025 (volume 1, BL Label imprint)
Summary:
Rival gang leaders, kept apart by senseless fighting between their schools. But everything changes when the leaders finally meet each other. An unexpected love blossoms between them and suddenly, everything is thrown in disarray! Will these enemies to lovers find peace in their new love or will it destroy everything?
Title: At Your Service in Another World
Creator(s): Nekoyashiki G
Release Date: March 2025 (volume 1, Steamship imprint)
Summary:
Two years after Rin Tachibana, a romance-challenged woman in her thirties was unexpectedly whisked away to another world, she has settled into a quiet life as a clerk for the Magic Knights. But when the king secretly orders her to service her arrogant colleague Oscar Garland—a notorious misogynist—her peaceful routine goes off the rails! Yet, watching the proud knight unravel under her touch sparks a surprising thrill. Now, Rin must juggle her day job with her after-hours activities, all while keeping her late-night duties a secret. But can she really keep her cool working alongside him by day while bringing him to his knees at night?
Title: Gene Bride
Creator(s): Hitomi Takano
Release Date: April 2025 (volume 1)
Summary:
Isahaya Ichi is fed up with men, a woman navigating a world where she's underestimated at work because of her gender and sexually harassed. But when her former classmate, Masaki, unexpectedly shows up, everything changes. He claims to be the other half of her "destined pair" from a junior high school event called “Gene Bride,” where genetic information matched students into couples for a day. While Ichi barely remembers the event, Masaki's sudden reappearance sparks a journey of rediscovery and buried secrets.
Title: Mii-chan Wants to Be Kept
Creator(s): Waka Takase
Release Date: April 2025 (volume 1)
Summary:
Nice guy grocery manager Iori is stuck in a rut. He's overworked, underappreciated, and still grieving the disappearance of his beloved cat. But one fateful night, after rescuing a stray on his way home, Iori wakes up to a shock: the stray is gone, and in its place is a feisty, naked girl! Pushy, adorable, and oddly familiar, Mii-chan isn't just crashing at Iori's place—she's hiding a big secret. As Mii-chan paws at his heart, Iori's life is about to take a purr-fectly unpredictable turn!
Title: Accomplishments of the Duke's Daughter audiobook
Creator(s): Reia, with narration by Anjali Kunapaneni
Release Date: October 10 (volume 1, Siren imprint)
Summary:
Iris Armelia, the daughter of a powerful duke, is arrested and forced to her knees in front of her fiance. Her betrothed, Prince Edward, is rejecting her for another woman! As Iris's life flashes before her eyes, she suddenly realizes she knows exactly what's coming next--because she has been reincarnated into her favorite otome game as its villainess. Quick thinking saves her from exile, but Iris can't rest yet. If she wants to survive this world that sees her as wicked, she'll have to change the world itself.
Source: Press release