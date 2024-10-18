How Do We Relationship? Manga Ends in 14th Volume

Manga final volume slated for spring 2025

Image via Amazon Japan © Tamifull, Shogakukan

How Do We Relationship?

The 13th compiled book volume of's) revealed on Friday that the manga will end in its 14th volume, which is slated for release in spring 2025.

Viz Media licensed the series, and it describes the story:

A romance of convenience between two college women soon becomes the real thing. Shy Miwa has always dreamed of finding love, but living in small-town Japan made finding the right match difficult—especially since she likes girls! Even going away to college didn't seem to increase her romantic odds until one day her outgoing classmate Saeko suggests they might as well start dating each other since it's not like either of them have other options. At first it seems like things won't work out as their personalities clash and misunderstandings abound. But when their casual friendship starts to become something more Miwa begins to wonder—can a pragmatic proposal lead to true love?

The manga debuted in Shogakukan 's Ura Sunday and Manga ONE in August 2018.

