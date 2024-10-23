Someday Will I Be The Greatest Alchemist? Anime's New Video Unveils More Cast, Staff

The official website for the television anime of Kogitsunemaru 's Izure Saikyō no Renkinjutsu-shi? ( Someday Will I Be The Greatest Alchemist? ) light novel series revealed the first full promotional video, new key visual, and more cast and staff members for the anime on Wednesday.

The newly announced cast members are Nene Hieda as the fox girl Reyva (left in image above), and Moeka Koizumi as the rabbit woman Máni (right in image above).

Hieda is a member of the voice actress artist unit DIALOGUE+ , which was previously announced, will perform the anime's opening theme song "TREASURE!." Koizumi is part of the voice actor unit harmoe , which was also previously announced, will perform the ending theme song "Twinkle Days."

The newly announced staff members include:

The anime will premiere in January on theandchannels, and will also stream on thein Japan.

The anime stars:

Naoyuki Kuzuya ( Saiyuki Gaiden , Bikkuriman 2000 , Bikini Warriors ) is directing the anime at Studio Comet . Mitsutaka Hirota ( Edens Zero , Rent-A-Girlfriend ) is in charge of series script, Sayaka Anesaki ( Tohai: Ura Rate Mahjong Tohai Roku ) is designing the characters, and Hiroshi Nakamura ( Sweet Reincarnation , Oda Cinnamon Nobunaga ) is in charge of music.

Kogitsunemaru launched the novels on AlphaPolis ' website in 2017. AlphaPolis published the novels' first volume with illustration by Hitogome in February 2018. The novels' 16th volume shipped on May 22. The novels won the Reader Award at AlphaPolis ' 10th Fantasy Shōsetsu Award in 2017.

Tarō Sasakama launched the manga adaptation on AlphaPolis ' website in August 2018. AlphaPolis published the manga's seventh compiled book volume on May 22.

AlphaPolis ' Alpha Manga service is publishing the manga in English under the title Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time . AlphaPolis is also releasing the manga in compiled volumes digitally on Amazon , and released the sixth volume on April 26. AlphaPolis describes the story:

Not even a hero, Takumi Iruma gets accidentally mixed in with a group of heroes chosen to be summoned to another world. As compensation for the mix-up, a goddess offers him the right to choose any skill he wishes for! Hoping for a peaceful and quiet life that has nothing to do with fighting or going into battle, he chooses a seemingly boring creation skill. However, it turns out "alchemy" is the most powerful skill that allows him to create everything from a holy sword to flying ships! This cheat skill he unexpectedly acquired turns him into a wealthy merchant and makes him undefeatable in battles! A heartwarming adventure story about (possibly) the most powerful alchemist in another world!