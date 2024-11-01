Venus Vacation Prism: Dead or Alive Xtreme Game's Trailer Reveals March 6 Release

Koei Tecmo began streaming a new trailer on Friday for Venus Vacation Prism: Dead or Alive Xtreme game, and it reveals that the game will launch for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam and DMM Games on March 6:

The Digital Deluxe Edition will feature collaboration outfits by illustrator Yomu , and the Special Collection Box will include a desk mat with an illustration by Yomu .

Producer Yasunori Sakuda and Misaki voice actress Minami Tsuda introduced the new immersive romantic adventure game. There will be six girls to date: Misaki, Fiona, Elise, Tamaki, Honoka, and Nanami.

Tecmo released the Dead or Alive Xtreme Beach Volleyball game on the Xbox in North America, Japan, and Europe in 2003. In the game, players play as one of the women from the Dead or Alive fighting game series and partake in volleyball matches as well as other beach-related minigames and shopping. Tecmo released a sequel, Dead or Alive Xtreme 2 , on the Xbox 360 in North America, Japan, and Europe in 2006.

Koei Tecmo published Dead or Alive Xtreme 3 exclusively in Japan and Asia for the PS4 and PlayStation Vita in March 2016. The game's PS Vita version is titled Dead or Alive Xtreme 3 Venus , and the PS4 version is titled Dead or Alive Xtreme 3 Fortune . A PS VR support update for the PS4 version launched in January 2017. An updated version titled Dead or Alive Xtreme 3: Scarlet was released for PS4 and Nintendo Switch in March 2019.

Dead or Alive Xtreme Venus Vacation released for PC in November 2017. The game got a release on Steam in Asia in March 2019, and on Steam in Japan in August 2020.

The latest game in the main Dead or Alive fighting game franchise , Dead or Alive 6 , launched for PS4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in March 2019. The game then received an arcade version that launched in July 2019.