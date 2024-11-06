'Even if you don't do it' Manga to End in December

Series debuted in 2017

This year's 11/19 issue of Futabasha 's Manga Action magazine revealed on Tuesday that Haru Haruno 's Even if you don't do it ( Anata ga Shite Kurenakutemo ) manga will publish the final chapter in the next issue on December 3.

AI localization company Orange Inc. licensed the series for release in English and describes the story:

While not exactly on bad terms with her husband, something is missing... This work realistically portrays the psychological struggles of two couples dealing with sexless marriages.

Haruno launched the series in Futabasha 's Manga Action magazine in 2017. Futabasha shipped the 13th compiled book volume on June 27.

The series inspired a live-action television adaptation in April 2023.

Haruno launched the Watashi ga Hitori de Ikiteku nante (I Can't Believe I'm Living On my Own) manga on Kodansha 's Comic Days platform in January 2023.

