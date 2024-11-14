The Catcher in the Ballpark! Manga Gets TV Anime

An official website opened on Thursday to announce that Tatsurō Suga 's The Catcher in the Ballpark! ( Ballpark de Tsukamaete! ) manga is getting a television anime adaptation in 2025. The website unveiled a teaser trailer, visual, main staff, and cast:

The anime stars:

Fairouz Ai as Ruriko

Satoshi Inomata as Murata

Jun'ichi Kitamura ( Fluffy Paradise ) is directing the anime at EMT Squared . Shigeru Murakoshi ( The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse ) is handling the series composition. Fumio Iida ( Record of Ragnarok animation director) is designing the characters. MONACA ( NieR:Automata Ver 1.1a ) is composing the music.

The story follows Murata, an office worker, who meets Ruriko, a vendor selling beer who looks like a gyaru. He becomes her first regular customer. Ruriko acts cold towards Murata, but she has an innocent personality that comes out when he is out of sight.

Suga debuted the manga in Kodansha 's Morning magazine in September 2020. Kodansha published the manga's 14th compiled book volume on July 23, and it will release the 15th volume on November 21.