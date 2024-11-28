Medarot Survivor Smartphone Game to Launch in February

Game will feature both new, returning characters

Imagineer announced on Thursday that it is developing a new smartphone game for the Medabots ( Medarot ) franchise titled Medarot Survivor . The game will launch for iOS and Android devices in Japan next February. The game is a top-down shooter with auto-attacks, where players must survive against waves of enemies, similar to Vampire Survivors .

The game will feature both returning and new characters, with designs by tyuga, Mine Yoshizaki , K-SUWABE , and more.

The Medarot game launched for the Game Boy in Japan in 1997. Medarot 2 , Medarot 3 , Medarot 4 , and Medarot 5 : Susutake Mura no Tenkо̄sei launched for Game Boy Color between 1999-2001. Medarot Navi , Medarot G , and Medarot 2 : CORE debuted for Game Boy Advance in 2001, 2002, and 2003, respectively. Medarot 2 : CORE's two versions got English releases titled Medabots : Metabee Version and Medabots : Rokushō! Version in North America in 2003 and in Europe in 2002.

The franchise inspired Imagineer subsidiary SoWhat's Medarot S: Unlimited Nova smartphone game that launched in January 2020.

The first Medabots ( Medarot ) game inspired a television anime series by Bee Train in 1999, and a sequel series titled Medarot Damashii ( Medabots Spirits ) in 2000. ADV licensed the series in North America, and Nelvana produced a dub for the first series. The dub aired on the Fox Kids network in 2001 before moving to ABC Family . Medabots Spirits then aired on ABC Family in 2003.

Delta Arts, the studio behind many of the recent Medabots games, shut down in April 2016.