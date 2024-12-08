Kodansha Simultaneously Posts Dungeon Elf: What's a Dungeon without Treasure Chests? Manga in English

Series launched on July 5

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for Kodansha 's K MANGA service announced on Thursday that it will simultaneously post new chapters of RiverSlan's Dungeon Elf: What's a Dungeon without Treasure Chests? (Dungeon Elf: Dungeon ni Takara-Bako ga Aru no wa, Atarimae Desu ka) manga in English. The first six chapters are available to read now, with new chapters to debut on roughly the sixth of each month.

Image via K Manga's X/Twitter © RiverSlan, Kodansha

The company describes the story:

A question that even the most ardent of RPG lovers struggle to answer: Why are there treasure chests placed so conveniently throughout the dungeons? In the grass fields of the Forest of Beginnings, in deadly realms where even the greatest heroes must be prepared to face total annihilation, and even in people's homes―there, treasure chests sit, aiding unwitting adventurers and maintaining the world's balance. This is the story of someone, unbeknownst and unnoticed by anyone, who carries those chests.

RiverSlan launched the series in Kodansha 's Good! Afternoon magazine on July 5. Kodansha will ship the first compiled book volume on January 7.

