Ninja Gaiden Franchise Gets New Ragebound Side-Scrolling Game

Game launches on PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC next summer

Publisher Dotemu and developer The Game Kitchen unveiled Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound , a new side-scrolling game in Koei Tecmo Games and Team Ninja's Ninja Gaiden franchise , during The Game Awards on Thursday.

The game will launch on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC via Steam next summer.

Koei Tecmo Games Team Ninja released its reimagining of Ninja Gaiden for the Xbox in 2004, followed by Ninja Gaiden II for the Xbox 360 in 2008, and Ninja Gaiden 3 for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in 2012. Each game had an enhanced version, all of which were compiled into Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam in June 2021.