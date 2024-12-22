Harmony of Mille-Feuille Anime Reveals 1st Promo Video, July 2025 Debut

The staff for the anime of the Harmony of Mille-Feuille ( Utagoe wa Mille-Feuille ) music project revealed the first promotional video and July 2025 debut on Sunday.

Image courtesy of Pony Canyon © 2022 UTAMILU

The anime stars:

The music project previously revealed the cast for the new group Parabola:

Moeka Koizumi as Mizuki Fujishiro

as Mizuki Fujishiro Asaka as Zoe Delaunay

as Zoe Delaunay Nao Tōyama as Kikka Sengoku

as Kikka Sengoku Yoshino Aoyama as Reira Tamaki

as Reira Tamaki KIYOZO as Karin Minami

Takuya Satō ( Strawberry Marshmallow , Steins;Gate ) is the executive director, and Kiyoto Nakajima (episode director for Villainess Level 99 , Narenare -Cheer for you!- ) is the series director at Jumondo . Chisato Kikunaga ( Don't Hurt Me, My Healer! ) and Hitomi Kaiho ( Villainess Level 99 ) are designing the characters.

Additional staff members include:

The project launched in April 2022 with the themes of "a cappella," "high school girls," and "complex." The story of six high school girls coming of age through a cappella music has already spawned voice drama stories, music videos (in which the characters' voice actresses themselves try their hand at a cappella) and documentary videos featuring their lessons.

Pony Canyon and THE ORAL CIGARETTES rock band member Takuya Yamanaka ( Scarlet Nexus , Noragami Aragoto ) created the original concept, and Yamanaka is also writing the scripts. Che-Rico is credited for the original character design. Pony Canyon is producing the music.