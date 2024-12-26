Arcade Archives: Super Spacefortress Macross Game Launches on Switch, PS4 in Japan

Hamster Corporation released the Super Spacefortress Macross game as the newest installment in its Arcade Archives series of classic arcade games for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 on Thursday in Japan. The company streamed a trailer:

The Arcade Archives version features two-player simultaneous play, CRT visual mode, online rankings, and game difficulty settings.

The shoot 'em up arcade game debuted in arcades in Japan in September 1992 and in North America that October. Players control VF-1 Valkyrie, which has three transformations and optional parts. The game is based on the The Super Dimension Fortress Macross: Do You Remember Love? film in the Macross franchise .

Bandai Namco Filmworks will offer a new 4K remastered Blu-ray Disc set of Macross: Do You Remember Love? film on January 29, 2025. The 40th anniversary release will include English subtitles. The 4K remastered version will also start playing in 40 Japanese theaters on January 25, and a limited first edition of the Blu-ray Disc set will go on advance sale in those same theaters on that same date.

Sources: Nintendo, PlayStation Store via Siliconera





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.