×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Macross: Do You Remember Love? Film Gets English-Subtitled 4K Remastered Blu-ray in Japan

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Ultra HD BD + standard BD set launches in January 2025

macross
Image via V-Storage
© 1984 BIGWEST
Bandai Namco Filmworks announced on Thursday that it will offer a new 4K remastered Blu-ray Disc of The Super Dimension Fortress Macross: Do You Remember Love? film on January 29, 2025. The 40th anniversary release will include English subtitles. The 4K remastered version will also start playing in Japanese theaters on January 25, and a special limited edition will go on advance sale on that same date.

The release will include both a 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc version and a regular Blu-ray Disc version in one package. Each will be available in both the 1984 "Theatrical Release Edition" and the 2016 "Complete Edition," based on the 2016 Bandai Visual Blu-ray Disc release. Unlike the 2012 Hybrid Pack Blu-ray Disc release of the film, the 2016 Bandai Visual Blu-ray Disc release did not include changes to the main footage of the 1984 film version.

The special limited edition of the new 4K remastered Blu-ray Disc release will also include exclusive box art by the film's character designer Haruhiko Mikimoto, as well as a 24-page booklet. Pre-orders will be available on November 3. The limited first edition sold by the A-on Store, Premium Bandai, and Cho Jikū Fan Club Tamashii services (and theaters showing the 4K remaster) will include a recording script "signed" by the character Lynn Minmay, a replica of the "Macross * 84 - Summer" campaign badge, and Mikimoto's illustration from the film's earlier laser disc release on an acrylic board.

Sources: Comic Natalie, V-Storage


Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives