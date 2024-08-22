Macross: Do You Remember Love? Film Gets English-Subtitled 4K Remastered Blu-ray in Japan

Ultra HD BD + standard BD set launches in January 2025

Image via V-Storage © 1984 BIGWEST

announced on Thursday that it will offer a new 4K remastered Blu-ray Disc offilm on January 29, 2025. The 40th anniversary release will include English subtitles. The 4K remastered version will also start playing in Japanese theaters on January 25, and a special limited edition will go on advance sale on that same date.

The release will include both a 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc version and a regular Blu-ray Disc version in one package. Each will be available in both the 1984 "Theatrical Release Edition" and the 2016 "Complete Edition," based on the 2016 Bandai Visual Blu-ray Disc release. Unlike the 2012 Hybrid Pack Blu-ray Disc release of the film, the 2016 Bandai Visual Blu-ray Disc release did not include changes to the main footage of the 1984 film version.

The special limited edition of the new 4K remastered Blu-ray Disc release will also include exclusive box art by the film's character designer Haruhiko Mikimoto , as well as a 24-page booklet. Pre-orders will be available on November 3. The limited first edition sold by the A-on Store, Premium Bandai, and Cho Jikū Fan Club Tamashii services (and theaters showing the 4K remaster) will include a recording script "signed" by the character Lynn Minmay, a replica of the " Macross * 84 - Summer" campaign badge, and Mikimoto's illustration from the film's earlier laser disc release on an acrylic board.

Sources: Comic Natalie, V-Storage





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.