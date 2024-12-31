Voice Actress Fairouz Ai to Limit Some Work Activities Due to PTSD

Fairouz to focus on recovering after developing post-traumatic stress disorder a few months ago

Image via Fairouz Ai's X/Twitter account © Fairouz Ai

Fairouz Ai

Talent agency Raccoon Dog announced on Tuesday that voice actresswill be limiting some of her activities after developing post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and will focus on recovering under the guidance of her doctors.also posted a statement on her X (formerly) account, stating that she developed PTSD a few months ago. She added that she have worked hard to live up to the expectations and support she has received, but finally decided that it is best for her to concentrate on her treatment and recovery both physically and mentally.

Ai stated that the cause of her PTSD is a private matter, and asked people to refrain from prying into the matter or posting speculations. Ai expressed her apology and frustration for causing worry and inconvenience to "the wonderful production teams that create my favorite works and characters," and to her fans that always send her warm words of support. Finally, Ai stated that she will work hard to recover both physically and mentally to be able to stand in front of everyone again in good health.

This year, Ai has voiced several characters including Kikoru Shinomiya in Kaiju No. 8 , Belle Lablac in Bye Bye, Earth , Hana Ayukawa in Negative Positive Angler , Live in Mayonaka Punch , Kana Sakuragi in Magilumiere Magical Girls Inc. , Liz Smart in Let This Grieving Soul Retire! , and Nao Umiyama in 365 Days to the Wedding , among others. She also voices Panzy in Dragon Ball Daima , and Amina in Tohai: Ura Rate Mahjong Tohai Roku .

Ai will voice Kana "Kaanaa" Higa in OKITSURA: Fell in Love with an Okinawan Girl, but I Just Wish I Know What She's Saying , which will premiere on January 4, and Gawain in the second season of The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse , which will premiere on January 30. She will also voice Ruriko in The Catcher in the Ballpark! anime, which will premiere in 2025.

Ai appeared on the stages for Chainsaw Man , Magilumiere Magical Girls Inc. , Dragon Ball Daima , and Kaiju No. 8 during the Jump Festa '25 event on December 21-22.