News
Seven Seas Licenses Virgin Knight Novels & Manga, 5 Other Titles
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Seven Seas announced the following licenses on Wednesday:'Title: Our Dining Table: Seconds, Please!
Creator(s): Mita Ori
Release Date: October 2025, Seven Seas BL Label imprint
Summary:
Yutaka and Minoru have gone from friends to lovers, and made a loving home for themselves and Tane-kun. As their relationship grows, so do their joys and worries, but one thing stays the same: they always have warm meals to share around the table. See how this little family shares love and delicious food in this collection of short stories!
Title: Virgin Knight: I Became the Frontier Lord in a World Ruled by Women (light novels and manga)
Creator(s): Mitizou/Michizo (light novel author), Melon 22/Melonnyinyi (light novel artist), Kotatsu Yanase (manga artist)
Release Date: October 2025 for both light novel and manga, Ghost Ship imprint
Summary:
Reborn from modern Japan into a medieval fantasy world where gender roles are flipped, Faust is an anomaly—a rare male knight! Raised as a frontier lord, his old-world values clash hilariously with his new life. The queen's attire leaves little to the imagination, and the busty duke's "friendly" advances verge on harassment! Despite getting flustered in court, Faust is a dazzling hero on the battlefield whose prowess can turn the tide of any battle.
When Faust is tasked with advising Princess Valiele on her first mission, what was meant to be a simple skirmish against bandits quickly spirals into an unimaginable trial. Dive into the first volume of a heroic gender-bent saga!
Title: The Demon King is Way Too Overprotective!
Creator(s): Miko Senri
Release Date: August 2025
Summary:
Yamada Seina's life is already teetering on the edge—between juggling high school, managing her friendships, and covering her rent solo, she barely has time to breathe. But when she nearly falls prey to a scammer and loses her hard-earned rent money, things go from bad to worse. Just when it seems like she's hit rock bottom, a mysterious (and incredibly handsome) stranger with horns swoops in, claiming he's a demon king who's crossed dimensions just to be with her. Why? Because, according to him, Seina is the reincarnation of his lost love!
Skeptical but unable to shake him off, Seina finds herself with a new, otherworldly roommate who's hellbent on keeping her safe, whether she wants his protection or not. What's a girl to do when her biggest problem suddenly becomes a supernatural—and superhot—roommate?
Title: Afterglow
Creator(s): Wagimoko Wagase
Release Date: November 2025, Seven Seas BL Label imprintl
Summary:
Higuchi Kiyotaka has hit rock bottom. Once a promising doctor on his way to becoming a cardiovascular surgeon, a traumatic incident has forced him to relocate to a rural town in Kyushu where he's relegated to practicing general medicine. Each day is a struggle to communicate with his heavily accented patients and overcome his intense feelings of guilt and depression. After an evening spent drinking himself into a stupor, he has a fateful encounter with a mysterious yakuza named Tenju, who promises to help the young doctor forget all his troubles for a night. As Higuchi finds himself drowning in unknown pleasures, he can't help but wonder--just who exactly is Tenju? And what does he want from him?
Title: Dysfunctional Family Theory
Creator(s): Mayo Tsurukame
Release Date: November 2025, Seven Seas BL Label imprint
Summary:
Sentarou and Touma are two total opposites who have found themselves in an awkward situation: for the next three months, they have to live together with six-year-old Meguru so she can pick one of them to be her papa! After the death of her mother, both Sentarou and Touma were listed as Meguru's potential father, along with strict instructions that she would get to pick who she wanted to live with. But neither of them is ready to be a parent, let alone live together! Now, cramped in Sentarou's apartment, the three of them must figure out how to navigate this situation. Between Sentarou and Touma's constant squabbling and Meguru's surprising maturity, will they be able to survive? And just who will Meguru pick to be her papa?
Title: Kaiju Kamuy
Creator(s): Shintaro Arima
Release Date: September 2025
Summary:
Japan has been devastated by attacks from giant monsters! Tanks, bombs, missiles, airpower—all are useless against the overwhelming threat. In a desperate gambit, ace pilot Yamato Shidou is placed on board a giant biological weapon, code name: Kamuy. The only thing that can beat a kaiju...is another kaiju!
Seven Seas also announced that its Siren imprint is releasing an audiobook of Akira's SCP Foundation: Iris Through the Looking Glass novel on January 16, with narration by Michael Crouch.
Source: Press release