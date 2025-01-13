News
Bushiroad's Godzilla Card Game Gets Simultaneous Japanese, English Release in July
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
2 starter decks, 1 booster pack launch in July; demo session to be held at Anime Expo
The "Bushiroad New Year Grand Presentation 2025" event on Monday announced that Bushiroad's previously revealed Godzilla card game will get a simultaneous release in Japanese and English in July.
The game will be an attack/repel-style game. The below video highlights the different types of cards and the area of play. The four types of cards are: Kaiju cards, Battle cards, Strategy cards, and Rage cards.
The game will launch with two starter decks and a booster pack in July and will release a second booster pack in fall. The game will have a demo session at Anime Expo in July.
Sources: Bushiroad New Year Grand Presentation 2025 livestream, Godzilla Card Game's website, Gamer