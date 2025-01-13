Bushiroad's Godzilla Card Game Gets Simultaneous Japanese, English Release in July

The " Bushiroad New Year Grand Presentation 2025" event on Monday announced that Bushiroad 's previously revealed Godzilla card game will get a simultaneous release in Japanese and English in July.

The game will be an attack/repel-style game. The below video highlights the different types of cards and the area of play. The four types of cards are: Kaiju cards, Battle cards, Strategy cards, and Rage cards.

Image via Godzilla Card Game's website © TOHO CO., LTD.

The game will launch with two starter decks and a booster pack in July and will release a second booster pack in fall. The game will have a demo session at Anime Expo in July.