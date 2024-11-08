Interest
Godzilla Gets a Digimon Collab & New Bushiroad Card Game
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
In 1954, the now iconic movie monster Godzilla made his presence known. While it has not always had movies in theaters, Godzilla has stayed in the public eye through merchandise, namely figures and apparel. Now on the tail end of the monster's 70th anniversary year, we'll see it in a new light with the introduction of a Godzilla and Digimon collaboration and new Godzilla card game.
The Digimon X (formerly Twitter) account announced the Godzilla collaboration on November 3. The post teased the movie monster would appear in some form in the Digital Monster Color digital pet toy.
＼COMING SOON…／— デジモンウェブ公式 (@digimonweb_net) November 3, 2024
ゴジラ70周年を記念して
『ゴジラVSデジタルモンスターCOLOR』のコラボ商品が商品化決定！
続報をお楽しみに！
▼ティザーPVはコチラ!https://t.co/OUuFrwA6h3
▼コチラもチェック!https://t.co/F9bVitxJNU#ゴジラ #Godzilla #ゴジラフェス2024 #デジモン #digimon pic.twitter.com/WPicc4JMhQ
＼COMING SOON…／
To commemorate Godzilla's 70th anniversary, the collaboration product Godzilla vs. Digital Monster COLOR will be released!
Stay tuned for more updates!
▼ Check out the teaser PV here!
https://youtu.be/XyjDr-v8Fhs
▼ Check this out too!
https://Digimon.net/topic/detail.php?id=1670
Following the announcement, the Bandai YouTube channel posted a teaser video for the Godzilla Digital Monster Color item. While the video is only 30 seconds long, the final few seconds shows an image of Godzilla as WarGreymon.
The Godzilla and Bushiroad X accounts also announced a 2025 card game based on the movie monster on November 3. The Bushiroad New Year Conference 2025 event will offer more information on January 13.
Godzilla Card Game is releasing in 2025!— Bushiroad Global (@BushiroadGlobal) November 3, 2024
Experience epic battles spanning the series' 70-year history!
🔗 https://t.co/25kL7UHrg2
Stay tuned to the Bushiroad New Year Conference 2025 for more information!
📺 https://t.co/TVAriOL9Zf#Godzilla #GodzillaTCG pic.twitter.com/Gh6uiCe1D0
【特報】— ゴジラ (@godzilla_jp) November 3, 2024
『ゴジラ カードゲーム』2025 年発売
ゴジラの進攻/撃退型カードゲームが登場！
シリーズ70 年の歴史を巡る一大攻防戦！
続報は1 月13 日「ブシロード新春大発表会2025」にて！
▼特報動画https://t.co/D9vdU483eJ
▼ティザーサイトhttps://t.co/7q5MVILN2W#ゴジラカードゲーム… pic.twitter.com/c9dNkkdaCj
The Bushiroad YouTube channel revealed a teaser video for the Godzilla card game following the announcement. The video features still images from several Godzilla films.
Sources: Digimon's X/Twitter account, Bandai's YouTube channel, Bushiroad Global's X/Twitter account, Bushiroad's X/Twitter account, Godzilla's X/Twitter account, Bushiroad's YouTube channel