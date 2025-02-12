News
Seven Seas Licenses The Fed-Up Office Lady Wants to Serve the Villainess, My Goddess is Precious Today, Too, More Manga
posted on by Alex Mateo
Also: I Won't Let Mistress Suck My Blood, A Yuri Manga That Starts With Getting Rejected in a Dream, The Lying Bride and the Same-Sex Marriage Debate
Seven Seas announced the following licenses on Wednesday:Title: The Fed-Up Office Lady Wants to Serve the Villainess (Genkai OL-san wa Akuyaku Reijō-sama ni Tsukaetai)
Creator: Nekotarō
Release Date: August 2025 (Seven Seas GL Label imprint)
Summary:
Natori Midori has been giving it all at her hum-drum office job for three years now, only to have the rug pulled out from under her when she's suddenly laid off. But just as she's feeling lost and adrift, she is summoned to the world of the visual novel she's currently playing, Fairy Tale of Jewels. And the person who summoned her there? None other than the game's cruel villainess, Lapis Tenebrau, who's trying to take down the main cast of the game. Driven into a corner, Natori pretends she's psychic and uses her knowledge of the game to save Lapis from danger. Now Lapis has taken a shine to her, and is going to make Natori her private secretary?! Can Natori handle this new job, and her growing feelings for her villainess boss?
Title: My Goddess is Precious Today, Too (Watashi no Megami ga Kyō mo Oseru: Korekara mo, Itsumademo)
Creator: Kawauchi
Release Date: November 2025 (Seven Seas GL Label imprint)
Summary:
They start off as friends, total opposites who watch each other from afar, or maybe they're locked in a fierce competition. Either way, they can't stop thinking about one another. These fluttery feelings can only mean one thing: first love! Swoon over these budding teenage romances that celebrate girls loving girls.
Title: I Won't Let Mistress Suck My Blood (Goshujinsama ni wa Suwasemasen!)
Creator: Paderapollonorio
Release Date: December 2025 (Seven Seas GL Label imprint)
Summary:
While on the hunt for a new job and a place to stay, Matilda is pretty sure she hit the jackpot when she winds up in a large mansion known as the “Haunted House.” Not only does she have work, room, and board, but her new boss is absolutely gorgeous! August, owner of the haunting mansion, is a beautiful, soft-spoken woman who captured Matilda's heart from the moment they met. But on her first night there, Matilda learns there's much more to August than she could have ever imagined!
Title: A Yuri Manga That Starts With Getting Rejected in a Dream (Yume de Furarete Hajimaru Yuri)
Creator: Hijiki
Release Date: January 2026 (Seven Seas GL Label imprint)
Summary:
Tsukushi has always admired her best friend Hinoka and cherishes their friendship over everything. But one night, she wakes from a startling dream—one where Hinoka rejects her romantically! Except, Tsukushi hadn't ever thought of confessing feelings to Hinoka before, but this strange dream gets her thinking. Does she have feelings for Hinoka? Was the dream some kind of foreshadowing? What would Hinoka think if she knew? As Tsukushi becomes determined to figure things out, her hyperfocus actually causes her to miss signs of Hinoka's own feelings! Will the stars align for these girls to become girlfriends? Or will they miss their chance at the perfect romance?
Title: The Lying Bride and the Same-Sex Marriage Debate (Usotsuki Hanayome to Dōsei Kekkon-ron)
Creator: Kodama Naoko
Release Date: October 2025 (Seven Seas GL Label imprint)
Summary:
Shigisawa Rei knows she's out of step with society. While everyone around her is getting married and having babies, as a gay woman, Rei feels like those things will never happen for her. Instead of looking for romance, she's thrown herself into her work and is content with that. That is, until she happens to run into Goto Saya, a former colleague. Saya is petite, cute, and has always been popular with men. So it's no surprise that Rei used to have a crush on her, but she squashed those feelings when Saya got married. Now, however, Saya comes to Rei begging for help, saying she's had a fight with her husband and has nowhere else to go. Rei quickly agrees to help her out, and soon her crush is back with a vengeance! Rei knows it's a bad idea to fall for a married woman, but can she possibly resist Saya's charms?!
Sources: Press releases, Seven Seas' X/Twitter account