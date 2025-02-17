Yanmar's Miru: Paths To My Future Anime's Main Promo Video Reveals Miyavi's Ending Theme

Omnibus TV series debuts in April

The official website for machinery manufacturer Yanmar Holdings ' original anime project Miru: Paths To My Future revealed the first main promotional video and a key visual on Monday. The below video features English subtitles, and reveals that MIYAVI will perform the ending theme song "Find A Way."

Yanmar is also streaming the full version of the ending theme song.

The anime will premiere on television in April. Virtual singer group V.W.P . will perform the opening theme song "AI=UTA."

The staff and studios will differ for each of the five episodes in the omnibus series.

Episode 079: "Stardust Memory"

Episode 101: "The King of the Forest"

Episode 217: "Londonderry Air"

Episode 630: "Re: MIRU"

Episode 926: “Wait, I'll Be There”

Yanmar Holdings describes the anime:

In the distant future, humans create a robot named MIRU capable of traveling through time, visiting various eras, places, and even parallel worlds. Unlike some robots, MIRU isn't equipped with weapons. Instead, it helps people overcome immense obstacles peacefully, encouraging new beginnings without violence.

MIRU continuously evolves by interacting with people, learning and growing to assist those struggling to survive. It listens to their problems and offers support. By helping others, MIRU sets off a “Butterfly Effect,” of dramatic change guiding society toward a brighter future.

Why was MIRU created? What is its purpose? Can it save the Earth and humanity from a dystopian future?

Yanmar Holdings created and is producing the anime. Masuo Ueda ( Sekirei , Space Brothers , Crest of the Stars ) is the executive producer, with production support by Skyfall Co., Ltd. btrax Japan LLC is cooperating in the planning of the anime.

