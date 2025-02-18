Mado Monogatari: Fia and the Wondrous Academy Game Heads West for Switch, PS5, PS4

1st-person dungeon crawler RPG launches in English in 2025

Idea Factory International announced on Tuesday that it will release Mado Monogatari: Fia and the Wondrous Academy (initially announced as Madō Monogatari 4 ), a new entry in the first-person dungeon crawler RPG franchise , physically and digitally in the West for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4 in 2025. The company streamed an announcement trailer, and it features the opening theme song "Asoventure" by Kiminone :

The release will feature Japanese audio and subtitles in English and French. The game features randomly generated dungeons, Magic Artes, item synthesis, and minigames at school.

The game launched in Japan on November 28, although it was originally scheduled for release in summer 2024.

Compile Heart developed the game with Sting and with cooperation by the franchise 's rights holder D4 Enterprise. The game collaborated with Sega to include familiar "Puyo" characters.

Source: Press release