Kodansha USA Licenses Kaijin Fugeki: Kindled Spirits, Sayuri, Flip Flip Slowly, More

Kodansha USA Publishing announced on Wednesday six new print releases for fall 2025.

Image courtesy of Kodansha USA

Title: Kaijin Fugeki: Kindled Spirits

Author: Oh! great

Summary: Night, phenomena that were once known as natural disasters. Faced with the threat of inexplicable destruction, children offer their prayers in the form of dance in order to borrow the power of the gods, quell the Night's fury, and deliver the world from ruin. In a fateful encounter, a boy from a rural town in Japan, Jin, meets Gao, a British soldier who was forced to flee his homeland by the Night. The two spend their halcyon days with their friends in the quiet town surrounded by nature. Until one day, the Night suddenly falls on them once again!



Image courtesy of Kodansha USA

Title: The Magnificient Bastard: The Legend of Keiji

Authors: Tetsuo Hara (art), Keiichirō Ryū (original story), Mio Aso (adaptation)

Summary: Long before the Japan of today, there was a land riven by a century of war between hundreds of feudal lords. Standing astride this most chaotic and storied era in Japanese history was a samurai unlike any other—courageous, free-spirited, and peerless on the battlefield, Keiji Maeda had a bombastic style and a penchant for outrageous antics as well as incredible feats of daring. Beloved by his friends, admired by his enemies, and utterly confounding to authority figures, he went out of his way to break every rule but one—his warrior's code. Adapted from a classic historical novel by the iconic artist of Fist of the North Star , there's never been a more thrilling way to experience the golden age of the shogun, samurai, and ninja than this larger-than-life legend of the wildest samurai who ever lived!



Image courtesy of Kodansha USA

Title: Sayuri

Author: Rensuke Oshikiri

Summary: When Norio and his extended family move into their first stand-alone home, it seems like a dream come true…until rumors about the tragic fates of previous residents start to taint this happy moment. Within a month, Norio's father is dead and a terrifying darkness begins taking hold of the rest of his family. As mystery and misery plague the bereaved family, only one thing is clear: something—or someone—is making sure life in this house becomes the stuff of nightmares.



Image courtesy of Kodansha USA

Title: Flip Flip Slowly

Author: Mame Ohtako

Summary: In a rural country town where nothing exciting ever happens, a new face suddenly appears at the library: a man from the city who starts to show up every week without fail. With each visit, the librarian, Hagiwara, can't help but notice little things about this new regular, Yabumi--his punctuality, his demeanor, his strangely methodical approach to reading every single book by a single author... Slowly, without realizing it, that simple observation blooms into a deeper interest that draws Hagiwara in, until he can't help it! He wants to get to know Yabumi better. But how will be bridge the distance, when there's no talking in the library?



Image courtesy of Kodansha USA

Title: In the Key of Love, Reprised

Author: Guri Nojiro

Summary: A big bear hug of a BL that will melt the iciest of hearts!

Forced by poor health to take a leave of absence, famous conductor Kiri begrudgingly returns to his hometown in Hokkaido for some much-needed rest. His first night back, however, he comes dangerously close to freezing to death—until humble grocer Okimu scoops him up out of the cold and into the warmth of his embrace. But can this younger man, a years-long fan of Kiri's work, thaw out the ice in the maestro's heart? Or will Kiri be doomed to a life of frigid loneliness forever?



Image courtesy of Kodansha USA

Title: Omega Megaera

Author: Maki Marukido

Summary: In a world where people have one of three genders—alpha, beta, or omega—in addition to being male or female, alphas have pushed their way to the top. Omegas are oppressed, their status determined by whether or not they successfully bear alpha children. An omega named Saimon marries into the prolific Hanabusa family, a major conglomerate, but is unable to produce an heir for his alpha husband Seijuro, and is shunned as a “Megaera,” a creature that brings ill fortune. One day, Saimon is summoned by the family patriarch Zenjiro and ordered to locate the man's illegitimate son. Saimon finds the boy, Mamiya, who has been making a life for himself on the streets while hiding the fact that he's an omega. Desperate to regain his position as Seijuro's top spouse, Saimon proposes an audacious plan: pass Mamiya off as an alpha heir and try to gain the headship of the Hanabusa family.



Source: Email correspondence