Witch Watch Anime Casts Nana Mizuki, Katsuyuki Konishi
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
This year's 14th issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine announced two new cast members for the television anime of Kenta Shinohara's Witch Watch manga on Monday.
The newly announced cast members are:
- Nana Mizuki as Ibuki Wakatsuki, Nico's mother
- Katsuyuki Konishi as Reiji Otogi, Morihito's father
GKIDS will screen the first three episodes of the anime in North American theaters on March 16-18. The screenings will feature exclusive interviews. Tropics will screen the episodes in Asia starting on March 18, ADN will screen the episodes in "selected European countries" in March, and Aniplus will screen the episodes in South Korea on March 21.
Previously announced cast members include:
- Ryōta Suzuki as Morihito Otogi
- Rina Kawaguchi as Nico Wakatsuki
- Tomori Kusunoki as Nemu Miyao
- Kōhei Amasaki as Kanshi Kazamatsuri
- Kaito Ishikawa as Magami Keigo
- Mikako Komatsu as Yūri Makuwa
- Konomi Kohara as Kukumi Ureshino
- Rie Takahashi as Kara Minami
- Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Tenryū Kiyomiya
- Miyuki Sawashiro as Ibara Ibu
- Jun Fukuyama as Yuzuru Kenmochi
- Rie Kugimiya as Syrup
- Misaki Kuno as Kuromitsu
- Noriko Hidaka as Riro Takumi
- Kenta Miyake as Burst
- Jun Fukushima as Kyōki Saiko
- Hikaru Midorikawa as Daiki Sakai MK. II
Hiroshi Ikehata (TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood) is directing the series with assistant director Masao Kawase (Kiratto Pri☆Chan, Magical Destroyers) at Bibury Animation Studio. Deko Akao (Shadowverse, Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town) is in charge of the series scripts. Haruko Iizuka (Ensemble Stars!, Sugar Apple Fairy Tale) is designing the characters with sub-character designs by Kaishū Sugimura and Yuki Sawa.
Kusanagi's Ping Xue (Fuuka, Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's New Dinosaur) serves as the art director. Masayuki Niizuma (Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation II) and Kusanagi's Yuki Takeuchi are in charge of art setting. Yuiha Ōta is the color key artist. Hisashi Yonezawa (Is This a Zombie?) is the compositing director of photography. Mutsumi Takemiya (The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You) is editing the series. Yukari Hashimoto (Mr. Osomatsu, Monthly Girls' Nozaki-kun) is composing the music for the series. Fumiyuki Go (BLUELOCK, Kaiju No. 8) is the sound director, and Bit Grooove Promotion is responsible for sound production.
YOASOBI will perform the opening theme song "Watch Me!," which YOASOBI specifically wrote for the series.
Viz Media and MANGA Plus are both publishing Witch Watch in English. Viz Media describes the first volume:
Morihito Otogi's family is descended from a long line of ogre familiars, and he has the inhuman strength to prove it. One day, his father comes to him with the life-changing news that he is to become the familiar of his childhood friend, the teenage witch Nico. He is to live under the same roof with her and protect her from anything and anyone that may attempt to harm her. Meanwhile, Nico is excited to get to live with the love of her life, even if her crush is one-sided—Morihito is so serious about his duties to protect her that any romance is going to be an uphill battle. But he has every reason to be serious, as Nico has a prophecy of doom hanging over her head!
Shinohara (Astra Lost in Space, Sket Dance) launched the manga in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in February 2021. Shueisha will publish the manga's 21st compiled book volume on April 4.
