Shonen Jump+ Launches Manga by Tsurun Hatomune, Kuu Tanaka, Mononobu, Kamentotsu & Ends Navigatoria Manga

New series to launch throughout March

Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ platform announced new series by Tsurun Hatomune , Kuu Tanaka and Akima , Mononobu , Kamentotsu , as well as the end of Waka Oshiishi 's Navigatoria series. The platform will publish the final chapter of the series on March 16.

Hatomune ( Mitama Security: Spirit Busters , Service Wars ) launched a new "science-fiction daily life gag" series Chuck Beans (ZIpper Beans) on March 2.

Kuu Tanaka ( The Vertical World ) and Akima ( Shojo Null ) will launch the Hitokui Mansion to Oya no Maison (The Human-Eating Apartment Complex and The Landlord's Home) series about "the last apartment complex on Earth" on March 7.

Mononobu launched the Dribble Nukko Āshi-chan ( Ashi Dribbles Through ) manga on March 3. MangaPlus is publishing the series in English.

Kamentotsu ( Morris: Tsuno ga Haeta Neko no Bōken , Baby Bear's Bakery ) will launch the Kowaiya-san manga on March 26.

Waka Oshiishi 's Navigatoria manga will end with the final chapter on March 16.

Shueisha 's MangaPlus publishes the series in English and describes the story:

Enter a world where the First Space War has ended, and Earth has claimed its first extraterrestrial colony. Manabu Houo, a boy born into a totalitarian state, finds his only joy in watching forbidden movies with his childhood friend, Hina-chan. However, one day upon returning home, he finds a group of government officials waiting for him...?! Watch as this thrilling sci-fi school drama unfolds on a distant planet!

Oshiishi launched the series on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ platform in February 2024. Shueisha shipped the second compiled book volume on September 4.