The Beginning After The End Anime's New Video Unveils More Cast, Opening Song, April 2 TV Debut

KALA performs "KINGSBLOOD" opening theme

The staff for the television anime of TurtleMe 's The Beginning After The End web novel and its webcomic adaptation revealed on Wednesday the anime's new promotional video, key visual, more cast members, and April 2 premiere. The video also reveals and previews the opening theme song "KINGSBLOOD," the first anime theme song by Los Angeles-based, Canadian artist KALA.

Image courtesy of Sony Music ©「最強の王様」製作委員会

The newly announced cast members are:

The anime will premiere on April 2 on the AT-X channel at 11:30 p.m. JST (10:30 a.m. EDT), then in Fuji TV 's +Ultra programming block at 24:45 JST (effectively, April 3 at 12:45 a.m.). The anime will start airing on Kansai TV on April 3, and on Toukai TV on April 5. Crunchyroll will stream the anime worldwide excluding Asia (but including India).

KALA gave the following message with the news of the theme song:

Being the intro artist for The Beginning After The End is an incredible opportunity, and a lifelong dream come true. Anime has had a huge influence on both my life and my music, so when this chance came up, I immediately immersed myself in the "TBATE" universe. I was drawn in right away and connected deeply with the story and its themes of struggle and triumph. I hope "KINGSBLOOD" gets fans excited, but more than that, I want it to inspire people to push forward and grow. Rebirth isnʼt just a concept in fiction—itʼs something we all have the power to experience. Donʼt let the Hero in you die.

The anime, which is billed as "Season 1," will have 24 episodes. Tapas has stated the anime will be the first anime adaptation of an American web novel and webcomic.

Keitarō Motonaga ( Date A Live first three seasons, Katanagatari , Jormungand ) is directing the anime at Studio A-Cat . Takamitsu Kōno ( Utawarerumono: The False Faces , Absolute Duo ) is overseeing the series scripts. Masami Sueoka ( The Strongest Magician in the Demon Lord's Army was a Human ) is the character designer, and Keiji Inai ( Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? , I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level ) is composing the music. Slow Curve is producing the anime.

TurtleMe is the story supervisor and executive producer. Tapas Entertainment's Mike Zhu, Kevin Nicklaus, and TurtleMe LLC's Gabrielle Luu are also executive producers on the series.

The anime's Japanese title is Saikyō no Ō-sama, Nidome no Jinsei wa Nani wo Suru? , which is the title of the webcomic in Japan.

TurtleMe 's web novel series launched in English on Tapas in January 2017. Tapas describes the story:

The Beginning After The End follows the thrilling journey of King Grey, a once-powerful ruler reborn into a vibrant world of magic, mythical creatures, and epic battles. Now living as Arthur Leywin, a boy with untapped potential, he discovers that his new life is filled with danger and adventure at every turn. From mastering powerful spells to facing fierce enemies, Arthur must use his skills and wits to protect those he cares about and uncover the secrets of his mysterious reincarnation. Along the way, he finds friendship, challenges, and a destiny that could reshape the very world around him.

The webcomic launched on Tapas in July 2018. TurtleMe is in charge of the story and adaptation for the webcomic. The webcomic started with artist Fuyuki23 , but the artist changed in June 2023 for Season 6 to Rise Entertainment. The webcomic went on hiatus in August, and returned on October 19. For the return, MGK-story is producing the webcomic.

Yen Press is releasing the webcomic in print, and released the sixth volume on August 20. The seventh volume is scheduled for March 25.

The franchise is available in seven languages worldwide, and has more than 61.8 million reads, with more than 36.1 million for the webcomic and more than 25.7 million for the web novel. The franchise globally grosses nearly US$500,000 monthly.



Source: Press release