Netflix Confirms Release Date of Webtoon-Based Live-Action Thriller Series Karma

On March 4, Netflix confirmed the live-action adaptation of the webtoon Karma will be released globally on April 4. It also unveiled the official poster.

Karma is a crime thriller that follows six individuals trapped in a web of fate they cannot escape. The series stars Hae-soo Park, Min-ah Shin, Hee-jun Lee, Sung-kyun Kim, Kwang-soo Lee, and Seung-yeon Gong.

The show is based on the webtoon of the same name, and Kakao Entertainment has teamed up with production studios with a track record of global hits to bring the adaptation to life.

The English version of the Karma webtoon is available on Tapas . Hee-Sun Choi drew the series, which ended in 2020.