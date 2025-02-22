×
Live-Action Adaptation of Webtoon Karma Comes to Netflix on 2nd Quarter of 2025

posted on by Wonhee Cho
Webtoon follows 6 individuals trapped in web of fate

Image via tapas.io
© Tapas Entertainment

The Kakao Webtoon series Karma is set to be adapted into a Netflix live-action series, scheduled for release in the second quarter of this year.

Karma is a crime thriller that follows six individuals trapped in a web of fate they cannot escape. The series stars Hae-soo Park, Min-ah Shin, Hee-jun Lee, Sung-kyun Kim, Kwang-soo Lee, and Seung-yeon Gong.

The show is based on the webtoon of the same name, and Kakao Entertainment has teamed up with production studios with a track record of global hits to bring the adaptation to life.

The English version of the Karma webtoon is available on Tapas. Hee-Sun Choi drew the series, which ended in 2020.

Source: Kakao Entertainment press release

