Disney Twisted-Wonderland Anime's 1st Animated Teaser Unveils New Cast Member, More Staff, Opening Song

The AnimeJapan 2025 stage event for the Disney Twisted-Wonderland The Animation series debuted the anime's first teaser promotional video with animated footage on Saturday. The video for the first season, Episode of Heartslabyul, reveals a new cast member and more staff members, and it also announces and previews the opening theme song.

Image courtesy of Aniplex © 2025 Disney Enterprises, Inc.

Yōhei Azakami voices the protagonist Yūken Enma, as seen in the manga adaptation of the original game. Yuken is a kendō (swordsmanship) club member at Hibari Metropolitan High School. One evening during a full moon, a pitch-black carriage suddenly appears, and he is transported to the alternate world Twisted-Wonderland. He finds himself at the enrollment ceremony for a prestigious magic training academy, Night Raven College.

Image courtesy of Aniplex © 2025 Disney Enterprises, Inc.

Takumi Ozawa , the composer of the game, contributed new tracks for the teaser above, and is also composing the music in the anime itself. The "Night Ravens" perform the opening theme song "Piece of my world."

The other newly announced staff members include:

Aniplex also posted a video of the advertising playing in Tokyo's Shinjuku district to mark the game's fifth anniversary.

Image via Disney+'s website © 2025 Disney Enterprises, Inc.

The game's story begins when the main character is summoned to another world by a magic mirror. There, the main character arrives at the prestigious magic training school Night Raven College. With nowhere to go, the main character is offered protection by the school's masked headmaster, and gets to know the uncooperative but genius students of the school while trying to find a way to get back home.

The main cast for the first season, Episode of Heartslabyul, includes the these returning cast members from the main game:

Image via Disney+'s website © 2025 Disney Enterprises, Inc.

) is serving as chief director and series script supervisor, and) is directing atand) is credited as the main writer.andare designing the characters.

The anime will debut exclusively on Disney+ in October and will run for three seasons. The seasons adapt the original smartphone game's accompanying manga under the titles Episode of Heartslabyul, Episode of Savanaclaw, and Episode of Octavinelle.

The original game centers around characters inspired by villains from Disney films, and is described as a "villains academy adventure game" that has rhythm game elements and battles. It launched in Japan in March 2020.

Black Butler manga creator Yana Toboso handled the game's main concept, scenario, and character designs.

Source: Press release