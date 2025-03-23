Sumikko Gurashi Creator Yuri Yokomizo's Nandemo Ikimono Characters Get Anime Shorts

The Nandemo Ikimono (Any and All Living Things) characters from Sumikko Gurashi creator Yuri Yokomizo are also inspiring their own anime which will premiere on April 30. The one-minute monthly Gekkan! Nanmono Anime (Monthly! Any and All Things Anime) shorts will stream on various social media services such as X (formerly Twitter ), Instagram, YouTube , and TikTok , as well as on ABEMA .

The stories follow the lives of any and all things from animals and plants to food and objects.

The cast members are:

Eri Okada is directing the anime at Lesprit .

The Sumikko Gurashi franchise 's first anime film, titled Sumikkogurashi – Good to be in the corner , opened in Japan in November 2019. The film eventually sold a total of 1.22 million tickets, and it earned 1.4 billion yen (about US$12.8 million) at the box office in Japan as of February 2020. The film won the award for Best Animation of the Year at the 29th Annual Japan Movie Critics Awards in June 2020.

Eiga Sumikko Gurashi: Aoi Tsukiyo no Mahō no Ko (The Magical Child of the Blue Moonlit Night), the second film, opened in Japan in November 2021. Eiga Sumikko Gurashi: Tsugihagi Kōjo no Fushigi na Ko (The Mysterious Child of the Makeshift Factory), the franchise 's third anime film, opened in Japan in November 2023. The fourth film will open this fall.

The Sumikko Gurashi franchise had its first-ever television anime that premiered its first episode in October 2023. A puppet musical ran in Tokyo in August to September 2024.

Source: Comic Natalie