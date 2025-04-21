Once Upon a Witch's Death Anime Reveals English Dub Cast, April 22 Debut

Image courtesy of Kadokawa © 坂/KADOKAWA/ある魔女が死ぬまで製作委員会

The English cast includes:

Helena Walstrom is directing the dub . Samantha Herek is producing. Clayton Browning is adapting the English script. Matt Grounds is the mixer, and Jameson Outlaw is the engineer.

The anime premiered on television April 1 on Tokyo MX , Sun TV , KBS Kyoto , AT-X , and BS11 . Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs.

Yen Press is releasing the novels in English, and describes the story:

On her seventeenth birthday, the apprentice witch Meg learns that she only has one year left to live. Her teacher, the long-lived witch Faust, explains that the only way to undo the death curse is to collect tears of joy and grow the seed of life. To find them, Meg will have to leave the sheltered life she's always known and head out into the world. There will be meetings, partings, and friendships aplenty, and of course many tears. Meg will learn that the most important lessons for a witch are bright, sweet, and somewhat heart-wrenching.

Atsushi Nigorikawa ( A Destructive God Sits Next to Me , Between the Sky and Sea , Beast Tamer ) is directing the anime at EMT Squared . Yuki Shizuku ( Smile of the Arsnotoria the Animation character design assistant, Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout chief animation director) is adapting Chorefuji 's character designs for animation. Keiichirō Ōchi ( Adachi and Shimamura , The Quintessential Quintuplets ) is overseeing the series scripts.

Maaya Sakamoto performs the show's opening theme song "Drops." Aoi Teshima performs the ending theme song "Hana-saku Michi de" (On the Road Where the Flowers Bloom) composed by Yuki Kajiura .

Saka launched the story on the Kakuyomu website in October 2019, and ended it in August 2022. Kadokawa is publishing the novels in print with illustrations by Chorefuji , and published the third volume on March 17.

Kenu Amearare launched a manga adaptation in March 2023 on the KadoComi ( Comic Walker ) website. Kadokawa released the fourth compiled book volume on April 10.

