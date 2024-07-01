At the KADOKAWA booth at AX2024, there will be more than 120 products from 9 series available!
KADOKAWA Corporation (Headquarters: Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo; Company Director and CEO Takeshi Natsuno, hereafter referred to as KADOKAWA) will once again exhibit at Anime Expo 2024, held at the Los Angeles Convention Center from Thursday, July 4, to Sunday, July 7, 2024. Just like last year, KADOKAWA will offer products from their popular titles to attendees.
The booth will display a large variety of over 120 products from 9 of KADOKAWA's popular titles like Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- and 【OSHI NO KO】. Along with decorative items like art prints and tapestries, there will also be a number of products like acrylic stands that you can use to bring your favorite characters into your space. Also, about 60 of those products will be sold at Anime Expo first, making attendees the first people in the world to get their hands on them.
Don't miss this chance!
ANIME EXPO 2024
Dates ：JULY 4-7,2024
※7/4-6、9:00AM-6:00PM
※7/7、9:00AM-3:00PM
Venue ：Los Angeles Convention Center
■KADOKAWA BOOTH (#1300)
Purchase Gift: For every purchase worth $30 or more, customers will receive an AX x KADOKAWA Original Bag.
*Each purchase will be limited to 3 items per customer, with the exception of tradable products, which will be 12 items per customer.
*There may be products that sell out before the event ends.
*Product details may be changed without prior warning.
*The photos of the products are for illustrative purposes and the actual product may differ.
Click here for details.
http://kadokawa-ax-goods.com/
■Online sales information
Also, for those who will not be attending the event, many of the products will be available for purchase from a number of online sites. Please make sure to check them out.
Sales Period: Until Monday, July 15, 2024
EJ ANiME STORE in amiami
https://ejanimestore.amiami.com/
EJ Anime Store in animate international
https://www.animate.shop/pages/ej-anime-store-in-animate-international
About KADOKAWA CORPORATION
KADOKAWA CORPORATION develops a wide range of entertainment including publication, videos, games, Web services, education, operating IP experiential facilities such as TOKOROZAWA SAKURA TOWN. By utilizing technology, KADOKAWA CORPORATION implements a global media mix strategy, focusing on stable Intellectual Property (IP) creation and delivering it to the world in a variety of forms.
https://group.kadokawa.co.jp/global/
