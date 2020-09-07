When I first booted up Kandagawa Jet Girls , I had no idea what to expect. I watched the first half of its anime run as a primer, and I was looking forward to seeing how they would translate the premise into gameplay. If you haven't seen the show, it heavily centers around the idea of jet racing, a sport played out in teams of two. Each team consists of a Jetter, who pilots the jet machine, and a Shooter, who brandishes a highly powered water gun and uses it to impede other teams. It becomes something of a sports/yuri anime as the duos of girls become closer in the heat of competition and lines of friendship and romance begin to blur. The idea of a racing game paired with a shooter intrigued me. This concept, translated into a game has interesting and unique potential in the vein of combining a waterborne kart-esque racer and a shooter. While the gameplay of Kandagawa is ambitious and unique, it feels like it only scratches the surface of what could have been, and winds up neglecting small but important aspects of gameplay that bring down the experience as a whole. Before I focus on the lack of attention to gameplay features, I'd like to get into what Kandagawa Jet Girls got absolutely right—aesthetic and fanservice .

From the moment the game opened up, the screen was bursting with the vibrant and bubbly personality that was so present in the show. As you navigate the colorful menus, characters will talk to you and welcome you back or voice excitement about entering whatever feature you choose to indulge in. The soundtrack for Kandagawa Jet Girls is a surprisingly strong one. While it certainly has a few weaker, more generic tracks, I always found myself impressed when it was showcasing its chill kawaii EDM chops. These tunes, which commonly grace menus and story dialogue, perfectly set the mood the game is trying to evoke. The tracks are cute, youthful, and upbeat, but chill. It's no coincidence that the music is well produced. Since you'll be spending a lot of time navigating menus to scroll through unlockable content, the music really takes center stage. These menus, notably the shop and the garage, are where fanservice shows up to play. Everything in this game is completely customizable. The clothes for the girls, their skin tone, hair style and color, the skins and components for the jet machines, everything. The character models in the garage are beautifully rendered, and taking time to customize the girls to your own styles and preferences can really be a treat. You'll get to see characters talk and emote fully rendered in whatever outfit you put them in during the dialogue of story mode, which can be fun initially, but quickly grew stale as I began to seek more gameplay than progressing a dialogue box through conversations I wasn't all that invested in. Most of this extra content can be unlocked and then purchased in the shop using in-game points earned in races and a handful of minigames. But this is where the accolades for Kandagawa Jet Girls end, leading me to dig into the messiest part of this game – the actual game.

The concept of a water-gun jet-ski racing game immediately sounds fun, but the basic necessities for an exciting racing game are so botched here that much of the enjoyment expected from that premise is simply nowhere to be found. For starters, Kandagawa Jet Girls fails to instill a proper sense of momentum and speed. Any and all boosts are short-lived and quickly dissipate, and in all my time playing, I never got used to the steering. The drifting mechanic was especially egregious, as I quickly came to learn that I could make tight corners much more consistently by not using it at all. The shooting mechanic is interesting, consisting of locking stronger interchangeable guns to an auto-aim, and light gunshots firing in the direction the jet-ski faces. While it's an interesting mechanic, it's not well polished, and you'll hardly ever get the chance to use it in story mode, since the computer opponents found there are so laughably easy to overcome. After blasting off from the starting line, I would seldom see another jet-ski for the entire duration of the race. I tried to see if I could get more of a challenge in the free race mode by cranking up the difficulty, and while I certainly enjoyed myself more than in story mode, it was too harsh of a shift in the other direction – I was no match for the computer. The mode I was most excited to try out was the online mode, in which I would be able to take my customized characters, skis, and team makeups and test them against other players around the globe. This mode was easily the biggest letdown of the game. While I feel it would've been a highlight had it worked, I spent over two hours waiting in various ranked lobbies for a match to no avail. The game's online mode, in its current state, is completely nonexistent. As far as gameplay is concerned, the only saving grace is the minigames, which are decently animated and polished, providing a secondary means to earn points for purchasing new outfits and the like in the store.