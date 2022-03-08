How would you rate episode 9 of

How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom (TV 2) ?

Hoo boy.

Any time a work deals with the topic of slavery, you know it's entering into touchy territory. Given that we're also talking about an isekai with harem elements, I was basically in full Brace For Impact mode when this episode started. Surprisingly, this is maybe one of the more nuanced approaches to a topic that How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom has taken – but I think it still falls short.

First off, I have to give props to the well-executed opening segment. Calling slavery humankind's greatest sin is perfectly succinct and to the point (and if we're being honest, I'd probably give the episode five out of five if the credits rolled right after that statement), but the sequence also does a good job depicting the dehumanizing aspect of slavery, casting everyone in identical dark shadows. It's nothing extraordinary, but it is accurate and appreciated.

The stickier aspects come with how the episode handles the slave-master dynamic. Ginger Camus inheriting his grandfather's slaves and trying to figure out what to do about that situation is an interesting hook. And he does end up, on the whole, trying to improve their lives. He helps to educate his slaves and tries to keep families together, which are legitimately good acts that someone in his position can do. But the problem of course it that it literally and figuratively romanticizes this notion of a "good" slave master. Having a raccoon girl slave fall in love with her master and ask him to whip her – folks, I think we have entered full Wish Fulfillment territory. And any amount of “ah, what a wonderful slave master” nonsense immediately tanks my interest. I'd rather watch twenty minutes of static than another minute of that.

But of course, it looks like Ginger and Sandria are going to be permanent additions to the cast, so Lord help me if I'm in for the long haul.

Rating:

Grant is the cohost on the Blade Licking Thieves podcast and Super Senpai Podcast.



How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom is currently streaming on Funimation.