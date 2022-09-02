How would you rate episode 10 of

My Isekai Life episode 10 is a necessary but largely middling episode. It acts a bridge between the more episodic tales of the majority of the season to the climax of the secret cult plot. While it does its job and sets the stakes for the final encounter appropriately, there just is not a lot of weight to what is happening to make it really stand out. This episode is a dull but necessary bridge between much more interesting shores.

I think the problem isn't the function but the particulars of this cult plot. This is essentially our season one macro-narrative, the ominous and nebulous threat hanging over all the prior events and lurking in the shadows until the time is right. Sadly, I just don't feel all that invested in the Cult of the Blue Moon and I don't feel like they serve as much of a threat either. They are perhaps a bit too good at lurking in shadows, because other than being present in the background they haven't done all that much throughout the season. Well, that is to say they haven't done much that has served to challenge or frighten Yuji. Yuji's power is such that any threat - from rampaging army to Godzilla-sized lava beast - is handled in short order. As a viewer, there is zero sense of tension about this fated season-capping encounter and so the build-up feels like we are merely going through the motions.

For his part, Yuji doesn't seem all that concerned either. Every barrier is dispelled over overcome almost immediately, and his deadpan demeanor makes the cult seem like more of an idle curiosity rather than a mortal threat to him or anyone else. And it's not like there is much prior data to refute that feeling, since he has steamrolled or ignored every prior encounter he has had with the cult thus far. I know he will open a file folder full of super spells and obliterate them - and it seems like he knows it too.

With no other characters that we've connected with during the season at risk and very little screen time for the beloved monster pet friends, the episode feels all the more lackluster.

