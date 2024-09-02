How would you rate episode 9 of

Eiji and Rin are both at a very interesting point in their lives. Both are experiencing their first real relationship while also operating in very different facets of life. Eiji is now in college interacting with more mature-looking people but he still keeps that fun, goofy spark alive. Eiji hasn't changed so that people don't see him in a romantic light despite that being the very thing Rin finds so attractive about him. I don't think Rin has anything to worry about although more exploration on the girl that confessed to Eiji would be interesting. I'm surprised that this plot point wasn't explored at all. That was an opportunity to set up a drama during Rin's visit to the campus.

This is probably the first time the show has tried to balance the relationship between our leads with that genuine passion for acting as a craft. Acting was always a part of the show but it was just a backdrop to the relationship stuff. Here it's trying to stand separately. Eiji hasn't laid down any concrete goals about his future. Meanwhile, Rin wants to be an actress and has the talent for it. The fact that she was able to impress people older and more experienced than her is indicative that she probably has a chance at a very lucrative career. This episode plants seeds about that as a potential overarching conflict for these last couple of episodes.

This episode didn't bring a lot of laughs and surprisingly, the cute flirting moments defining the series also took a backseat. However, that's only because the show seems to be making room for other discussions. Despite the overall presentation, Pseudo Harem is trying to be something and I respect that. It's about confronting your insecurities, having trust in others and your ability, and growing up in your own distinct way.

