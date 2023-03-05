How would you rate episode 9 of

Revenger ?

© REVENGER

This week's episode of Revenger lights the fuse but doesn't fully set off the end of season explosion.

The Revengers team finds themselves fully entangled in the messy opium conflict boiling in Nagasaki. Well, perhaps I should clarify that I'm referring to the Revengers team the audience has been following all season, because the other Revengers team is out to get them and in fact has full endorsement from the Chapel to carry this out. Now our (anti?)heroes are mere fall guys for a wider plot to make tons of money, and the greatest sin they committed was having some conscience.

In fact, Uzui initially wants to go and do the right thing. I imagine the next episode will have him go and talk to the Chapel heads directly and try to hash it out. I don't do predictions often, but I'd say there's a high likelihood this results in a bloody battle in the church (because when has an action-heavy show not used a church for an amazing set-piece battle?). Whether he survives or not is anyone's guess, as Urobochi is not shy about offing characters when the time is right.

Speaking of characters, Raizo has sort of fallen by the wayside. All of the engaging drama with Liu has sort of made Raizo's whole thing an afterthought. In fact, even the “oh cool I'm an artist” sub-plot feels a bit thin compared to what's being spun here in this episode. I think it would be unfair to call Raizo a blank slate, though it's hard not to argue that he is surrounded by an ensemble cast where he is by far the least interesting member. I'm hoping we get a bit more of him before the final curtain falls.

Rating:



Grant is the cohost on the Blade Licking Thieves podcast and Super Senpai Podcast.

Revenger is currently streaming on Crunchyroll.