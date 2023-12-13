How would you rate episode 10 of

The Kingdoms of Ruin is horrifically bad. As if the stiff, rigid, lifeless animation wasn't bad enough, the writing is excruciatingly cliche and predictable, it's a plot filled with holes and meaningless characters. I feel very little attachment to Adonis, he's a blood-hungry, revenge-concentrated brat that can't see past himself. The only likable character is Doroka, and she is relegated to the damsel-in-distress role when she could be so much more.

This anime would have a fighting chance if they made her the savior -- if they allowed her to have better control of her powers, made her strong enough to stand on her own two feet, and allowed her to rescue Adonis once in a while. They're starting to tap into this now, but let their relationship help Adonis feel some sort of compassion and caring for another soul. So much more they could do with Doroka, both of these characters. Some of it is straight asinine, too. The pop idol concert with Dorothea. The boob-town with the sex robots. I could go on, but I don't want to. The story is immature and repulsive. I cannot wait for this to end and I can stop reviewing it. I am giving this episode a zero rating. I wish I could give it a minus bajillion rating.

