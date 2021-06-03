Advertorial
Godzilla Attacks in a MONSTER-SIZED Collaboration with GRAND SUMMONERS
by Good Smile Company (Paid Advertisement),
GRAND SUMMONERS surprises again in its epic collaboration with the world's most famous monster GODZILLA.
Godzilla Crossover Highlights
Everyone joining GRAND SUMMONERS gets Godzilla FREE on day 1 of the month-long crossover! Highlights include:
- Get Godzilla on Day 1 of the crossover GUARANTEED!
-Defend Raktehelm from Godzilla with Rayas in the EPIC Crossover Story Event and get Kaiju Jewels to power-up your own Godzilla!
-Play every day for summon tickets to get Grand Summoners' most powerful equipment featured in the Godzilla: The Planet Eater anime trilogy, including an even more powerful Godzilla Earth and King Ghidorah!
-New event rewards including powerful unit summons! Play the Crossover Event to earn Godzilla chat stickers and other valuable rewards!
The ultimate gods of destruction Godzilla and King Ghidorah can be summoned, as well as futuristic weapons inspired by Godzilla: The Planet Eater! Additionally, players can power up the Godzilla summon stone they receive on day one of the crossover by completing Godzilla's daily crossover quest!
Get GODZILLA FREE on your 1st Crossover Login!
Enter GODZILLA's Crossover Giveaway to WIN TONS of Prizes!
During the month-long collab, players can join Godzilla's GiveLab Crossover Giveaway by visiting Grand Summoners social media pages!
WIN TONS of Prizes by Entering Godzilla's Giveaway!
https://twitter.com/GRDSMN_GLOBAL
https://www.instagram.com/grandsummonersglobal/
https://www.facebook.com/GrandSummonersGlobal/
Enter via GiveLab and complete missions to make multiple entries towards amazing prizes! Godzilla's Giveaway will come in two installments, lasting until July 8th so don't miss out and visit Grand Summoners' social media pages for details!
What is GRAND SUMMONERS?
Grand Summoners is an epic Anime RPG with heated, real-time RPG battles -- all in cutting-edge pixel art graphics!
Anime Preview
Quest in multiplayer where 4 players work together to defeat bosses. The Arena features PvP content where players face-off using their best units and equipment. Players can also team up and compete in 12-player Raids for valuable rewards!
Top 10 Tips for Grand Summoners
Grand Summoners' single-player content is just as memorable, featuring an epic Main Story mode spanning over 50-plus hours of gameplay, with new events added weekly. Players can earn over 1,000 Crystals by completing all the single-player missions combined!
Main Story Digest
Join the Crossover for TONS of Content & Rewards!
Monster-Sized Boss Battles!
Grand Summoners features the biggest battles to grace mobile, even facing-off against Godzilla! Don't miss ferocious boss battles on an incredible scale!
Play the Crossover Event to Power-up GODZILLA!
As a reward for defending Raktehelm, players willreceive a Kaiju Jewel every day they challenge Godzilla! Godzilla's summon stone canonly be powered-up with Kaiju Jewels, so make sure to collect them every day to Max Limit Break Godzilla!
Max Limit Break GODZILLA with Kaiju Jewels!
And midway through the crossover, King Ghidorah will arrive in a major Crossover update! Defeat the King Ghidorah-summoning mage for even MORE Rewards!
Protect Raktehelm from King Ghidorah!
Get GODZILLA-inspired Limited-edition Equipment
Summon Grand Summoners' ULTIMATE Equip! No boss is a match for the King of the Monsters! Take your party to new heights with Godzilla Earth!
Unleash INCREDIBLE Damage with the King of Monsters!
But Godzilla's arch nemesis is also available startingmid-crossover! King Ghidorah is a MAGIC PARTY mainstay that buffs DMG like no other Equip in Grand Summoners!
Deal Unstoppable Magic Damage with King Ghidorah!
Power Up Your Arsenal with Cutting Edge Gear!
Godzilla Equips are Grand Summoners' strongest equips! Harness key items from the Anime trilogy and future-proof your GS game with cutting-edge tech!
Summon exclusive Godzilla: The Planet Eater equips!
Talk with friends using Godzilla: The Planet Eater Chat Stickers!
Talk with friends using chibi-style illustrated Godzilla chat stickers! Complete the collection of key Anime moments featuring Haruo, Metphies, Yuko and even Godzilla in chat sticker form!
Complete your Godzilla Chat Sticker Collection!
Play the crossover quests and trade “Ancient Fragment” items for chat stickers, crossover equips and rare items!
Play GRAND SUMMONERS!
Experience the RPG action you crave and don't miss the epic GODZILLA crossover. Play GRAND SUMMONERS on iOS and Android today. Visit our website for more and follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Youtube
Why we made Grand Summoners
TM＆©TOHO CO., LTD. / ©2018 TOHO CO., LTD.
©GOOD SMILE COMPANY, INC. / NextNinja Co., Ltd.
