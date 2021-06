Godzilla Attacks in a MONSTER-SIZED Collaboration with GRAND SUMMONERS

Get GODZILLA FREE on your 1st Crossover Login!

GRAND SUMMONERS surprises again in its epic collaboration with the world's most famous monster GODZILLA Everyone joining GRAND SUMMONERS gets Godzilla FREE on day 1 of the month-long crossover! Highlights include:The ultimate gods of destructionandcan be summoned, as well as futuristic weapons inspired by! Additionally, players can power up the Godzilla summon stone they receive on day one of the crossover by completing Godzilla's daily crossover quest!During the month-long collab, players can join Godzilla's GiveLab Crossover Giveaway by visiting Grand Summoners social media pages!Enter via GiveLab and complete missions to make multiple entries towards amazing prizes! Godzilla's Giveaway will come in two installments, lasting until July 8th so don't miss out and visit Grand Summoners' social media pages for details!Grand Summoners is an epic Anime RPG with heated, real-time RPG battles -- all in cutting-edge pixel art graphics!Quest in multiplayer where 4 players work together to defeat bosses. The Arena features PvP content where players face-off using their best units and equipment. Players can also team up and compete in 12-player Raids for valuable rewards!Grand Summoners' single-player content is just as memorable, featuring an epic Main Story mode spanning over 50-plus hours of gameplay, with new events added weekly. Players can earn over 1,000 Crystals by completing all the single-player missions combined!Grand Summoners features the biggest battles to grace mobile, even facing-off against Godzilla! Don't miss ferocious boss battles on an incredible scale!As a reward for defending Raktehelm, players willreceive a Kaiju Jewel every day they challenge Godzilla! Godzilla's summon stone canonly be powered-up with Kaiju Jewels, so make sure to collect them every day to Max Limit Break Godzilla!And midway through the crossover, King Ghidorah will arrive in a major Crossover update! Defeat the King Ghidorah-summoning mage for even MORE Rewards!Summon Grand Summoners' ULTIMATE Equip! No boss is a match for the King of the Monsters! Take your party to new heights withBut Godzilla's arch nemesis is also available startingmid-crossover!is amainstay that buffs DMG like no other Equip in Grand Summoners!Godzilla Equips are Grand Summoners' strongest equips! Harness key items from the Anime trilogy and future-proof your GS game with cutting-edge tech!Talk with friends using chibi-style illustrated Godzilla chat stickers! Complete the collection of key Anime moments featuring Haruo, Metphies, Yuko and even Godzilla in chat sticker form!Play the crossover quests and trade “Ancient Fragment” items for chat stickers, crossover equips and rare items!Experience the RPG action you crave and don't miss the epic GODZILLA crossover. Play GRAND SUMMONERS on ​ iOS ​ and ​Android ​ today. Visit ​our website for more and follow us on: ​Facebook ​, ​ Twitter ​, ​Instagram​ and ​ Youtube TM&©TOHO CO., LTD. / ©2018 TOHO CO., LTD.©GOOD SMILE COMPANY, INC. / NextNinja Co., Ltd.